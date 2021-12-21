Philadelphia’s offensive resurgence has guided the Eagles to a 4-2 record over the past six games. So what has been the key to the Eagles’ success? Their midseason philosophical shift from a pass-first attack to a run-heavy offense starting in Week 8.
Philadelphia only eclipsed 150 rushing yards in two of its first seven games, averaging about 117 per outing. Over the Eagles’ past six games, they’ve averaged 210.5, with 176 yards as their lowest rushing total.
Philadelphia’s crowded backfield includes several capable running backs in Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. And it also includes quarterback Jalen Hurts, one of the best running QBs in the NFL.
“We know that Philly is doing a nice job,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “They're running the ball extremely well. There's some definite challenges that we're looking to dial in, but we're just looking for that preparation, that urgency, that focus.”
The Eagles, in their first seven games, lined up in 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) on 71 percent of their plays, according to Sharp Football Stats, pointing to their desire to spread the field and pass. Only the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington lined up in 11 personnel more during that stretch.
In return, they lined up in 12 and 13 personnel — primarily running formations with two and three tight ends — 20 percent and 6 percent of the time, respectively.
Over its past six games, Philadelphia has run 61 percent of its plays out of 11 personnel, and it has run 37 percent of its plays from run-heavy formations — up from 26 percent in the first seven weeks.
Fortunately for Washington, it is getting back some of its defensive linemen who were on the covid-19 reserve list. Defensive linemen Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Matt Ioannidis were activated, and the Eagles placed starting guard Landon Dickerson on their covid list.
Last week, Del Rio was impressed with the play of backup lineman Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi and Daniel Wise, and he said he has faith in the group’s depth.
“Anytime you get a chance to play, you get a chance to express yourself,” Del Rio said. “I think that’s beneficial. … You get a little confidence, you get more reps, you get more time and more opportunity.”
Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis said the team has continued to preach a next-man-up mentality — and that no matter who is out there Tuesday, that belief will continue.
“It’s not like it’s going to be just a big culture shock or anything like that,” Davis said. “We just have to be ready, just going to go out there and do what we need to do.”
Washington’s offense is looking to rebound from last week’s mistake-filled defeat against Dallas. After turning the ball over just four times during its four-game winning streak, Washington gave the ball away four times in its loss to the Cowboys.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke — who remains on the covid-19 reserve list and may not be available Tuesday — said Washington needed to reset because everyone made mistakes. But coordinator Scott Turner took responsibility for that poor Week 14 performance.
“We fought and we were able to score a couple touchdowns in the second half and give us a chance there late, but it’s just not good enough,” he said. “It’s not good enough when you’re playing in this league, and that obviously starts with me.”
Limiting turnovers could be difficult for Washington if Heinicke or backup Kyle Allen isn’t able to play. If neither is activated Tuesday, journeyman Garrett Gilbert is likely to start, with Kyle Shurmur backing him up.
Curtis Samuel won’t play Tuesday as he deals with a hamstring injury, and Terry McLaurin has no injury designation after suffering a concussion last week. Washington needs more production from its wide receivers not named McLaurin.
He has 61 catches on the season, and there’s a big drop-off in Washington’s receivers after him. Adam Humphries (33) and DeAndre Carter (21) have the second- and third-highest totals, respectively. Cam Sims, who had an acrobatic touchdown catch last week, only has 10, and rookie Dyami Brown has nine.
“Our guys got to do a great job of being flexible,” Turner said last week. “Some guys might have to move around a little bit and play some multiple spots. They got to be diligent in their work habits going through the week and then got to go give it our best.”
Injury report: Samuel (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) are out Tuesday, while tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (non-covid illness) is questionable. Washington still had 16 players on the covid-19 reserve list as of Monday afternoon, including all-pro guard Brandon Scherff, who was placed on the list Monday.
The Eagles have no players with injury designations heading into Tuesday but did place guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Andre Dillard on the covid-19 reserve list. Hurts, who missed Philadelphia’s previous game with an ankle injury, practiced fully Monday and is in line to start.