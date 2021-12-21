Unlike last season, when it traveled to Philadelphia and clinched the NFC East title with a hobbled cast, Washington, with Garrett Gilbert starting at quarterback after only four days of practice, couldn’t overcome its circumstances in a 27-17 loss to the Eagles.
The loss dropped Washington to 6-8 and dealt its playoff hopes a blow. The Eagles (7-7) moved into eighth place, a tiebreaker away from a wild-card playoff spot had the season ended Tuesday.
Yet for a team that was depleted enough to prompt the NFL to postpone its game two days, that was missing not just its starting quarterback (Taylor Heinicke) but also his backup (Kyle Allen), that has been without its starting tight end (Logan Thomas) and its top two centers (Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen), that will no longer have one of its top running backs (J.D. McKissic), that didn’t have its starting right guard (Brandon Scherff) or one of its starting cornerbacks (Kendall Fuller) because of the covid-19 protocols, that would lose another starting cornerback (William Jackson III) to injury Tuesday and that was, among other things, down three athletic trainers … the relatively close loss was nothing short of remarkable.
What cost Washington the most was an inability to stop the Eagles’ ground game. Philadelphia rushed 41 times for 238 yards, the highest total Washington has allowed since 2017. Miles Sanders led the way 131 yards, and Jordan Howard added 69. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 38 yards and two touchdowns.
“I don’t think we did anything well today,” defensive end Jonathan Allen said. "When you give up however many yards we gave up on the ground. We got our ass kicked. What do you want me to say? They were just the better team today.”
Washington’s own running attack sputtered, gaining just 63 yards on 21 attempts, putting more pressure on Gilbert. Plucked off the New England Patriots’ practice squad Thursday when Heinicke was placed in the covid-19 protocols, Gilbert only had walk-throughs and film study to relearn an offense he ran three years ago — for one quarter.
Rivera acknowledged the defensive line was affected by not being able to work together with so many players out because of the virus protocols.
“It did, and it’s unfortunate,” Rivera said. “But we were hopeful we could get through it. We had some momentum early on, and we couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. You can’t let teams, good teams, stay around. If you get an opportunity, you got to make plays, and we didn’t do that.”
In only his second career start, Gilbert impressed with mediocrity; he was 20 of 31 for 194 yards and an 81.9 passer rating. He took two sacks and, more importantly, had zero turnovers. Even as the game seemed to slip away in the second half, he helped lead a seven-play, 69-yard drive to pull Washington back to within three late in the fourth quarter.
Washington jumped to an early lead, lending belief to the notion that its adversity was serving as fuel. The team amassed 101 net yards in the first quarter, relying heavily on its own run game and even more on its defense. Washington had takeaways on its first two defensive series to set up a pair of scores, first a one-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson and then a 22-yard field goal by Brian Johnson to claim a 10-0 lead.
Landon Collins, who has thrived in a hybrid role at safety, picked off Hurts when his pass bounced off the foot of tight end Dallas Goedert. Collins caught the ball, but officials mistakenly ruled it a dead ball. The call was overturned, but Collins’s return was negated. A pick-six, just gone.
Washington still turned the turnover into points, however, going 26 yards in seven plays, a drive that Gibson finished with his scoring run.
On the next series, Collins tried again. Montez Sweat, back from a month-long absence because of a fractured jaw and later the coronavirus, strip-sacked Hurts, and Collins recovered the loose ball and ran it back 23 yards to give Gilbert another shot at the end zone.
After a 46-yard strike to Terry McLaurin along the left sideline, Washington’s drive sputtered on a third and four, and it settled for the field goal.
Philadelphia finally started to gain traction on the wet turf of Lincoln Field. After the Eagles hit a 20-yard field goal, their offense — and especially Hurts — found a groove. After producing only 84 net yards in the first quarter, Philadelphia picked up 177 in the second quarter, tying the game at 10 just before the half with a one-yard touchdown run by Hurts.
Philadelphia needed only six plays and 2 minutes 34 seconds at the start of the third quarter to take the lead. Hurts picked up another one-yard rushing touchdown after Sanders cut through Washington’s defense for a 28-yard gain and Goedert added another 20 yards with a catch.
Washington, a team that has prided itself on its comebacks under adversity, quickly unraveled. Two failed third and longs ended two drives in the third quarter while its run game remained stagnant.
Momentum shifted, albeit slightly, late in the third quarter when Washington stopped the Eagles on a third and 13 late and then Gilbert connected with rookie tight end John Bates on a 29-yard catch up the middle. Bates made it all the way to the 1-yard line before Jaret Patterson punched it in for his first career touchdown.
But Hurts aired it out in response, completing two more deep passes including one that sailed deep right for a 19-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Greg Ward that expanded Philadelphia’s lead back to 10 points.
Desperate for a Heinicke-like big play in crunchtime, Rivera decided to go for on a fourth and nine with just under three minutes left. Gilbert was sacked by Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave for a loss of 10 yards after scrambling to find an open receiver.
Washington never recovered.
“He gave a heck of an effort and made some good decisions,” Rivera said of Gilbert. “He delivered some good balls, but his timing and rhythm was off a little bit. It showed when we got in a couple of situations he had hadn’t had enough reps.
"He was late a couple of times, coming back off of his reads. He hung on his reads a little bit longer. But, man, he made some plays, and he fought, and he battled. And when a guy does that, you appreciate that.”