Yet for a team that was depleted enough to prompt the NFL to postpone its game two days, that was missing not just its starting quarterback (Taylor Heinicke) but also his backup (Kyle Allen), that has been without its starting tight end (Logan Thomas) and its top two centers (Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen), that will no longer have one of its top running backs (J.D. McKissic), that didn’t have its starting right guard (Brandon Scherff) or one of its starting cornerbacks (Kendall Fuller) because of the covid-19 protocols, that would lose another starting cornerback (William Jackson III) to injury Tuesday and that was, among other things, down three athletic trainers … the relatively close loss was nothing short of remarkable.