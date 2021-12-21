Its defensive line, which once featured four first-round draft picks, was down to its fifth- and sixth-string ends. Its offensive line was at one point down to its fifth center who, at the time, had played zero NFL snaps and doubles as a male model. (No, really.) Its available tight ends dwindled, its secondary lost two key starters, and just when it couldn’t seem to get any worse, the quarterbacks room was decimated. Two days after backup Kyle Allen tested positive for the coronavirus, starter Taylor Heinicke did, too.
“We were in meetings, and one of the guys told me that somebody else had it,” Scherff recounted earlier in the week. “ … It was like, ‘Oh, here’s another one, and then there’s another one.’ … You never know. I took some center reps today. I’ve never played center in my entire life. Never know.”
On Monday — a day before Washington’s rescheduled Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles — Scherff and seven assistant coaches were placed in the coronavirus protocols, continuing an extraordinary stretch as the team has scrambled to rebuild its roster and the NFL has raced to change its testing strategy. Washington may not know its starting quarterback or many other aspects of its game-day roster until mere hours before kickoff. The deadline to make those moves is 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the teams are slated to kick off in South Philadelphia at 7.
“I don’t think anybody planned for the omicron [variant] because, until that virus came along, everything was pretty well in hand,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “If this is exactly what this is, the omicron, I’m a little concerned not just for football but for society in general. It’s come through us very quickly, and for the most part we’ve had protocols in place to begin with.”
Last season, at the height of the pandemic, Washington had only two players land on the covid-19 list during the regular season, among the fewest in the league. But this year, with another playoff berth in reach, it’s one of three NFL teams, joining the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, to experience outbreaks significant enough to have a ripple effect on the league — and maybe beyond.
The NFL postponed the Week 15 games for all three teams — Cleveland played Monday night, and the Rams also will play Tuesday — and altered its coronavirus protocols to account for what it believes is the omicron variant, a highly infectious but potentially less severe strain of the virus. Most of the affected players in Washington are believed to be vaccinated.
“We have had 23 cases of covid this week since Monday,” Anthony Casolaro, the chief medical officer for Washington and the president of the NFL Physicians Society, said on a conference call with reporters Saturday. “I would tell you that there are really only two of the athletes on the team that I would have held out of a practice for any of the symptoms they have.”
Behind the scenes, the roster turnover created a rush to fill the holes with players who fit Washington’s scheme and, if possible, were familiar with its playbook.
“It’s been honestly crazy, just sitting in Nashville, and then I was supposed to go to another workout, and then Washington calls,” said quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, who was signed to the practice squad after Allen tested positive. “Then, boom, I’m on the plane and studying to play like that night and then going into [last] Wednesday’s practice that morning.”
It’s unknown how Washington’s outbreak began, but the first player on the covid-19 list was defensive end Montez Sweat on Dec. 8. “I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid,” Sweat told reporters in June. And then he did get it — just when Washington hoped to get him back from a three-week stint on injured reserve with a fractured jaw.
Sweat moved from one reserve list to the next and quickly found company. From Dec. 10 to Friday, Washington added to its covid-19 list daily, placing as many as eight players on it at once. It also had a trainer and multiple staffers test positive, including a non-football-operations employee who was believed to be the NFL’s first confirmed case of the omicron variant.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, in the midst of a career year and on track for his first Pro Bowl selection, was among them. He said he was asymptomatic and tested out early enough that he won’t miss Tuesday’s game.
“It was frustrating because it was the worst time of the season,” said Allen, who was activated Saturday. “We’re getting into divisional play now, and just to know that I possibly might not be out there, that was kind of the worst part about it.”
The list also included defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who spent time on the covid-19 list in 2020 while recovering from an injury. It included safety Kam Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller, who remain out for Tuesday’s game. It included James Smith-Williams, who was starting in place of Chase Young (torn ACL) before testing positive, and Casey Toohill, who was starting for Sweat. (Both have since been activated.) It later included wide receiver Cam Sims and tight ends Sammis Reyes and Temarrick Hemingway.
As the list grew, Washington’s personnel department and coaching staff were forced to adjust and then readjust while game-planning with a mystery roster.
“It was constant. It really was,” Rivera said. “It did pull me away from the football aspect of it and looking at the personnel an awful lot. And then there is some thought that as you go through it as to, ‘What else, what’s next?’ ”
Then the coaching staff was affected Monday. Into the protocols went Randy Jordan (running backs), Drew Terrell (wide receivers), Sam Mills III (defensive line), Chris Harris (defensive backs), Brent Vieselmeyer (assistant defensive backs/nickel), Vincent Rivera (defensive quality control) and Chris Garcia (defensive coaching intern).
When Heinicke tested positive, a call went out to Garrett Gilbert, a sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2014 who passed through Carolina in 2017 and 2018. On Thursday morning, Gilbert was on the practice squad for the New England Patriots, preparing for Saturday night’s game at Indianapolis. By Thursday evening, he was on a flight to Northern Virginia, where he would soon prepare to face Philadelphia — all while relearning a playbook he hadn’t seen in three years.
“Just some minor changes,” he joked. “ … I was actually giving my daughter a bath [Thursday] night, and my phone was in the other room. Next thing I know, my wife comes in and brings me my phone, and I had about 25 missed calls and text messages. I guess I was ignoring some people. From there, I just kind of threw some stuff in a suitcase and headed down to the airport.”
If Heinicke and Allen are unable to test out of the protocols Tuesday — they need two negative rapid-result tests that morning — Gilbert is in line to start, with Kyle Shurmur, a 25-year-old who has yet to play a regular season snap, as his backup.
Gilbert had four days of primarily walk-through practices to prepare.
“You can’t draw from a lesson in the past from anything close to this,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “Nothing resembling this.”
But Washington did seek familiarity. Rivera said the majority of those signed during the outbreak previously were vetted by Washington’s personnel department as possible fits. Ta’amu, for one, worked out for Washington during minicamp and was formerly a teammate of Heinicke’s — with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.
“When I first got out there, I was like, ‘Man, I miss playing with you.’ And he’s like, ‘You, too, man,’ ” Ta’amu said of Heinicke. “We started talking about XFL ball, and the coaches were in on it. They were like, ‘Yeah, you were just drinking seltzers.’ ”
Before Heinicke’s playoff star turn last season kick-started his career as an NFL quarterback, he was a BattleHawks backup who, in a moment that went viral, crushed a few Bud Light Seltzers in the locker room after a victory.
When the defensive line got thin, Washington brought back Nate Orchard, who was with the team for parts of 2019 and 2020. It also signed Akeem Spence and added Tyler Clark, who had a tryout with the team earlier in the season, and Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad. To help on the offensive line, Washington grabbed guard/center Jamil Douglas, who could start in place of Scherff on Tuesday night.
Next man up.
“I think it’s next, next, next man up,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know how many nexts there are. But … what’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances.”