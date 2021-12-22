Health experts say the day may come when vaccinated players who test positive could safely be allowed to play sooner, but they warn that it is not yet here. “This is exactly what the virus would like us to do,” Stanford professor of global health and infectious diseases Yvonne Maldonado told The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore last week. “Let’s get a whole bunch of people together who are about as close together physically as you can get and release an asymptomatic individual with lots of virus in their nose and mouth. If you want to infect a whole bunch of people, that’s the best way to do it.”