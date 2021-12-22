Now, “everything is changing,” Rodgers told the “Pat McAfee Show” this week, but he continued to tout preventive measures other than vaccines and booster shots, which public health officials consider to be the most effective way for people to protect themselves against severe illness.
“The one frustration that I have in all of this throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been a conversation around health, as far as giving people things to think about as far as how to be healthier, as far as your diet, vitamins and exercise,” Rodgers said. “But the other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments. I talked to a lot of friends who had covid, including [podcast host] Joe [Rogan, who has frequently espoused advice that defies public health guidance], and figured out a protocol that I had ready in case I got covid, and it basically took my symptoms from what they were to nonexistent in 36 hours.”
Rodgers also weighed in on the recent changes to the NFL’s testing protocols, which were implemented last week as professional sports leagues scrambled to adjust to the skyrocketing number of positive cases. The new guidelines call for “strategic, targeted spot testing” of vaccinated players and allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players who tested positive to return to team activities with two negative tests that can be taken concurrently as soon as the next day.
Health experts say the day may come when vaccinated players who test positive could safely be allowed to play sooner, but they warn that it is not yet here. “This is exactly what the virus would like us to do,” Stanford professor of global health and infectious diseases Yvonne Maldonado told The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore last week. “Let’s get a whole bunch of people together who are about as close together physically as you can get and release an asymptomatic individual with lots of virus in their nose and mouth. If you want to infect a whole bunch of people, that’s the best way to do it.”
But Rodgers called the change in protocols one of the “good things” the NFL is doing, adding that he doesn’t “understand why society and the NFL hasn’t talked about what I think are legitimate treatment options. Monoclonal antibodies, I believe, is one of them.”
It’s a moot point for Rodgers, personally. Under the NFL’s protocols, players won’t be tested again for three months after returning from a positive result.
“I’m still under the 90 days, so as far as I know, I don’t have to test until those 90 days are up,” he told McAfee. That means he wouldn’t be tested again until after the NFC championship game, should the Packers still be playing.
The timing of this surge isn’t as convenient for Cole Beasley, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver who has spoken out about being “pro choice” when it comes to vaccines and was fined this past summer for not wearing a mask inside the team’s facility. Beasley was placed on the covid-19 list Tuesday, and because unvaccinated players are ineligible to return for 10 days, he will miss a crucial AFC East game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
“Just to be clear Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are,” Beasley wrote on Instagram, adding that he feels fine and has mild symptoms. “Vaxxed players are playing with covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”