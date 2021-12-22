Per the committee’s new guidelines, if one team is unable to play in either of the Dec. 31 semifinals, the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl, because of an outbreak, that team will forfeit and its opponent will advance to the championship game. If, for example, both teams in the Cotton Bowl are unable to play, the winner of the Orange Bowl will be declared the national champion. If three semifinal teams are unable to play, the remaining program will be declared the national champion.