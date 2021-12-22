Per the committee’s new guidelines, if one team is unable to play in either of the Dec. 31 semifinals, the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl, because of an outbreak, that team will forfeit and its opponent will advance to the championship game. If, for example, both teams in the Cotton Bowl are unable to play, the winner of the Orange Bowl will be declared the national champion. If three semifinal teams are unable to play, the remaining program will be declared the national champion.
A similar arrangement will determine the national champion if one or both finalists are determined to be unavailable after the semifinals. The championship game, planned for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis, may be rescheduled to no later than Jan. 14 if one finalist is unable to play. If both teams are unavailable on the original or rescheduled date, the game will be declared “no contest” and the national championship will be vacated.
“We certainly wish we were not in this position,” Hancock said, “but the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game.”
The committee’s announcement also outlines policies for the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, where, if one team cannot play because of the coronavirus, organizers will try to reschedule the game within one week of its original date. Those games will be declared a “no contest” if an alternate date cannot be identified.
The Peach Bowl, the first of the five games affected by the committee’s policy, is scheduled to feature Pittsburgh and Michigan State on Dec. 30. The Cotton Bowl, with No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, and the Orange Bowl, with No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia, are slated for the following day. The Fiesta Bowl, pitting Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, shares New Year’s Day with the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl.
The committee’s decision follows a litany of disruptions caused by the virus and its fast-spreading variants.
The NFL and NBA last week altered coronavirus protocols amid surging cases in both leagues. The NHL on Wednesday became the first major pro sports league in North America to halt its season, and some European soccer clubs have pushed for a similar stoppage.
The virus already has affected CFP teams’ personnel, with Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone testing positive, although both are expected to return in time for the Cotton Bowl. Michigan players reportedly will get their booster shots Wednesday, the same day that Texas A&M withdrew from the Gator Bowl because of an outbreak.
“We had over 40 guys out between covid, season-ending injuries, transfers and opt-outs,” Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told ESPN. “We just didn’t have enough. You can’t put the other players that are healthy at risk.”
Gator Bowl officials said they are attempting to find a replacement team to face Wake Forest in the New Year’s Eve matchup in Jacksonville, Fla.