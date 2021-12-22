“It takes everybody," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said about his team’s rushing attack. “It always starts with the offensive line, and we got some gritty guys up front. All of them.”
Philadelphia’s ground game has fueled its midseason turnaround. The Eagles (7-7) have rushed for at least 175 yards in seven consecutive games dating back to Week 8. On Tuesday night, with Philadelphia guard Landon Dickerson on the covid-19/reserve list and Washington (6-8) getting most of its defensive linemen back from the NFL’s coronavirus protocols in time for the delayed game, the Eagles still bullied Washington’s defensive front.
“We’re not going to blame covid for what happened,” Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “The defensive line played bad. I played bad.”
Philadelphia’s first two possessions didn’t go as planned. On a third-and-one play on the Eagles’ opening drive, Hurts was intercepted after tight end Dallas Goedert dropped a ball that hit him in the hands before it bounced off his heel and into the hands of Washington’s Landon Collins.
On the ensuing possession, Hurts fumbled after defensive end Montez Sweat — who played for the first time in five weeks — strip-sacked him on second down from the Washington 16.
Philadelphia called seven pass plays and just three runs on its first two drives and looked out of sorts, but once the offense got back to its strength, it was full steam ahead. Down 10-0, the Eagles returned to the ground game, rushing 19 times for 102 yards in the first half. Hurts scored from one yard out to knot the score at 10 with 1:29 remaining in the second quarter.
In the second half, the Eagles’ rushing attack continued to wear down Washington’s defense. Philadelphia took the lead with a six-play, 75-yard drive that featured four runs, highlighted by a 38-yard scamper by Miles Sanders that set up Hurts’s second quarterback sneak for a touchdown a few plays later.
Philadelphia rushed for 111 yards in the third quarter alone, and Sanders, who finished with a career-high 131 yards on 18 carries, spearheaded Philadelphia’s attack.
“All I can do is compliment my O-line and [offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland],” said Sanders, who notched a career high for the second straight week. “They’re doing a heck of a job each and every week. ... They’re making it very easy for the running backs to run behind them.”
Eagles running back Jordan Howard added 69 yards on 15 carries, and Hurts, who completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, tacked on 38 rushing yards of his own. The Eagles averaged 5.8 yards per carry, and their seven-game streak of 175-yard rushing games is a first in franchise history.
“The defense played great and once the offense got it clicking, it got going,” Goedert said. “I felt like we got in a really good groove, and we just got to keep that going the rest of the season.”