“What I tell my interns when they come in,” he said, is, “ ‘Hey, if you walk out into the stadium on Thursday and see just 2,000 people, don’t let that be a measure of our success. Our success lies in how well we are able to take care of our student-athletes. Do they have smiles on their faces? Are they having a good time while they’re here? Will they leave Frisco and say, “That’s a pretty nice town, and they did a nice job?” ’ ”