Despite battling an ankle injury that kept him out for most of the second half, Bernhardt ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns, helping Ferris State complete a perfect 14-0 season and earn the Michigan school’s first championship in football with a 58-17 victory.
But Saturday wasn’t Bernhardt’s first appearance on a championship stage. As a freshman at Maryland in 2017, he helped the Terrapins men’s lacrosse team win its first national championship in 42 years. And just seven months ago, Bernhardt — this year’s Tewaaraton Award winner as the nation’s best men’s lacrosse player — led the Terps to another national final and graduated as the program’s all-time leader in goals and points.
The win over Valdosta State, then, gave Bernhardt the rare distinction of winning an NCAA championship in two different sports, and it was the culmination of an ambitious plan that had been years in the making.
“I don’t think it’s really set in yet,” Bernhardt said Saturday. “But definitely a surreal moment.”
Football is woven into the Bernhardt family fabric. Bernhardt’s father, Jim, was a coach whose career included stops at Brown, Hofstra, Penn State, Central Florida and in the NFL with the Houston Texans.
So, naturally, Bernhardt was drawn to the sport himself, garnering interest from college programs including Navy after running the triple option at Lake Brantley High outside Orlando.
The scholarship offers for lacrosse came sooner, though, and he chose the stick over the pigskin. But even while he was in the midst of a record-setting lacrosse career, he began to formulate a plan with his father to play football after he was finished with lacrosse.
When Jim died in 2019, it increased Bernhardt’s football aspirations even more — playing would provide an opportunity to honor his dad.
“It just kind of fueled that more,” said Bernhardt’s brother Jesse, a Maryland lacrosse assistant coach and former player. “I think it was already there, but I think it just kind of added a little bit more fuel to the fire.”
Bernhardt emailed Division II college football programs across the country that year, expressing his interest in playing and providing game tape from his high school days. Ferris State Coach Tony Annese’s son Steve, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator, forwarded the email he received to his father, and Annese said Bernhardt’s play “jumped off the computer screen.”
Bernhardt had racked up more than 4,000 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Lake Brantley, and at Maryland he had bulked up from 175 pounds to 195. So Annese was quickly sold on Bernhardt, and Bernhardt committed in January 2020 to transfer to Ferris State after he was finished at Maryland without ever having visited the school.
“Based on his high school film, you know, I just basically made the assessment,” Annese said. “If I saw him in high school, I would’ve recruited him. So why wouldn’t I recruit him now?”
The lacrosse season that spring — which was supposed to be Bernhardt’s senior season at Maryland — was halted after six games because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Bernhardt was prepared to move on and begin his football career that fall. But when the Division II football season was canceled as well, Bernhardt debated whether to return to Maryland for an additional year of eligibility or start fresh at Ferris State right away.
By December 2020, after spending time at home in Florida, Bernhardt decided to return to Maryland, claiming the Tewaaraton Award this past spring after setting single-season program records for goals (71) and points (99).
All the while, Bernhardt kept up with his other team more than 700 miles away. On the Maryland team bus after road games, he would watch film from Ferris State practices and ask Annese about what he was seeing.
“That’s just his nature,” Annese said. “We would have a play that we might have installed in the spring practice. And literally he was so much on top of everything that was going on that he would be texting me saying, ‘Hey, Coach, you know, what is this or what is that?’... He does not want to miss anything.”
When Bernhardt arrived at Ferris State, the program’s quarterback room was crowded, and Bernhardt and Annese discussed moving Bernhardt to slot receiver if he didn’t earn a starting role as a quarterback.
But Bernhardt wanted to come in and compete.
“The beginning of the season, I was trying to fight for a spot,” Bernhardt said last week. “Didn’t know if I was going to get to play at all, and that was fine with me. I just wanted to help the team out in any way.”
The competition came down to the final days before the season opener in September, and Annese joked that everyone from his coaching staff to his wife to his neighbors had an opinion on who should start. But the Bulldogs went with Bernhardt on their opening possession because the first play of their season was a designed quarterback run.
Bernhardt scored touchdowns on his first three possessions, and although Ferris State rotated among four quarterbacks in that game, Bernhardt completed 12 of 14 passes for 218 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 120 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 54-14 victory over Findlay.
Bernhardt continued to split time with sophomore Mylik Mitchell and junior Evan Cummins throughout the season, but he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,322 yards and 37 total touchdowns (26 rushing, 11 passing) with just five interceptions, leading a Ferris State offense that scored the most points in Division II.
Bernhardt injured his ankle in practice last week and aggravated the injury in the first quarter of the championship game against Valdosta State, but he still managed to play parts of the second and third quarter until the game was out of reach, sparking the rout without throwing a single pass.
“It’s hard to put into words what he’s meant to our program and how great of a young man he is,” Annese said. “He’s just one of the top 1 percentile of young men I’ve coached.”
After fans rushed the field in McKinney, Tex., and the teams shook hands at midfield, Bernhardt was the first Ferris State player to touch the trophy. His two brothers, his mother and his sister-in-law were all in attendance to celebrate with him.
“A lot of people ask, ‘Have we been surprised by it?’” Jesse Bernhardt said. “I wouldn’t say that at all. He’s definitely earned himself the opportunity to be where he is.”