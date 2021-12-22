Dallas (15-15) is set to visit the Utah Jazz (21-9) on Saturday for the Christmas nightcap, but the Mavericks have several key players, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber, in the protocols. Trey Burke, who announced in September that he planned to remain unvaccinated, joined Doncic in the protocols on Wednesday.
This month, more than 100 players have entered the protocols and eight of the 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas have players in the health and safety protocols as the NBA battles the omicron wave. The uncertain availability of key players threatens to spoil the most important date on the league’s regular season calendar.
Doncic joins Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Trae Young among the notable players in the protocols whose teams are slated to play on Saturday. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will also be sidelined with a knee sprain, while other key contributors for Christmas Day teams — including Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett, Clint Capela and Al Horford — are in protocols.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that the league had no plans to pause its season despite a sharp rise in positive tests among players that has led to nine postponed games since Dec. 13. The league has reinstituted enhanced coronavirus health and safety protocols and altered its roster rules to allow teams to cope with outbreaks by signing replacement players without impacting their salary cap or luxury tax payments.