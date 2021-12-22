Kansas City placed wideout Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell on its covid-19 reserve list on Tuesday, not long after tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward were added to the list. Two of the NFL teams that struggled with major outbreaks last week, the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team, lost their rescheduled games.
Still, I think the Chiefs can cover a 4½-point first-half spread. Here’s why.
The Chiefs have averaged nearly three points per drive before halftime this season, with more than a third of those first-half drives ending in a touchdown. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has as many first-half touchdowns (four) as Hill and Darrel Williams (three), another running back, has more than Kelce (two). Patrick Mahomes has two first-half rushing touchdowns of his own, illustrating that this offense can hurt you in a few different ways.
Kansas City’s first-half red-zone efficiency (75 percent) and performance in goal-to-go situations (85 percent) are among the best in the league this season and the Chiefs rarely are forced to go three-and-out (32 percent).
Even with the potential lack of key players on offense, the Chiefs should be able to outpace Pittsburgh’s production. The Steelers average just 1.1 points per drive in the first half and have been limited to a three-and-out 41 percent of the time, the fourth-highest first-half rate in the NFL, after the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Pick: First half, Kansas City Chiefs -4½
The play above represents our best bet of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 16 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 17-11.
San Francisco 49ers (-3½) at Tennessee Titans
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3½
Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers (-7)
Pick: Green Bay Packers -7
Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals (-1½)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts +1½
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-2½)
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -2½
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-2½)
Pick: New England Patriots -2½
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-5)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons -5
Los Angeles Chargers (-9½) at Houston Texans
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -9½
Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Minnesota Vikings
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-10)
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11) at Carolina Panthers
Pick: Carolina Panthers +11
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks (-6½)
Pick: Seattle Seahawks -6½
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-1)
Pick: Denver Broncos +1
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys (-10½)
Pick: Washington Football Team +10½
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (-3)
Pick: Miami Dolphins +3