2. Dallas Cowboys (10-4, NFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and Arizona because of better conference record)
— The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against Washington, or an Eagles loss/tie, or at least 1.5 wins from the Vikings, Falcons, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders and Chargers.
— The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a Saints loss/tie, or a Bucs loss/tie, or a 49ers loss.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4, NFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Arizona because of strength of victory)
— The Bucs will clinch the NFC South with a win or tie against the Panthers, or a Saints loss/tie.
— The Bucs will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss/tie plus a Rams win/tie.
4. Arizona Cardinals (10-4, hold NFC West tiebreaker over Rams because of better division record)
— The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Colts, or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie, or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles win/tie, or a 49ers loss plus a Saints loss/tie, or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles loss/tie, or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie, or an Eagles loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie.
5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4)
— The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Vikings, or an Eagles loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie.
6. San Francisco 49ers (8-6)
7. Minnesota Vikings (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Eagles because of record in common games, hold tiebreaker over Saints because of conference record)
In the hunt
8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Saints because of head-to-head victory)
9. New Orleans Saints (7-7)
10. Washington Football Team (6-8, hold tiebreaker over Falcons because of head-to-head victory)
Facing elimination
11. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
— The Falcons will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Lions plus a Vikings win, or a loss plus an Eagles win, or a loss plus an Eagles tie plus a Washington win.
12. Carolina Panthers (5-9, hold tiebreaker over Seahawks because of better conference record)
— The Panthers will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bucs, though there are other elimination scenarios involving a Panthers tie and/or wins by other teams.
13. Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
— The Seahawks will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bears, though there are other elimination scenarios involving a Seahawks tie and/or wins by other teams.
14. New York Giants (4-10, hold tiebreaker over Bears because of better conference record)
— The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Eagles, or a Vikings win/tie, or a Saints win/tie, or a Falcons win/tie, or a Washington win/tie.
Eliminated: Chicago Bears (4-10), Detroit Lions (2-11-1)
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, AFC West leader)
— The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West with a win over the Steelers plus a Chargers loss/tie, or a tie against the Steelers plus a Chargers loss.
— The Chiefs will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a tie plus losses by either the Bengals, Ravens, Colts or Bills.
2. New England Patriots (9-5, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Titans because of head-to-head victory)
— The Patriots will clinch the AFC East with a win over the Bills plus a Dolphins loss/tie.
— The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus numerous other combinations of losses or ties by other teams.
3. Tennessee Titans (9-5, AFC South leader)
— The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a win over the 49ers plus a Colts loss.
— The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus numerous other combinations of losses or ties by other teams.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6, AFC North leader, hold division tiebreaker over Ravens because of head-to-head victory)
5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Chargers, Bills and Ravens because of better conference record)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Bills and Ravens because of better conference record)
7. Buffalo Bills (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Ravens because of better record in common games)
8. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
10. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Dolphins, Browns and Broncos because of head-to-head sweep)
11. Miami Dolphins (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Browns and Broncos because of better conference record)
Facing elimination
12. Cleveland Browns (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Broncos because of head-to-head victory)
— The Browns will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Packers combined with wins by numerous other teams.
13. Denver Broncos (7-7)
— The Broncos will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Raiders, plus a Colts win, plus a Bills win, plus a Chargers win.
Eliminated: New York Jets (3-11), Houston Texans (3-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)