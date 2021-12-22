There are 27 teams still alive in the NFL playoff race, which ties the record for most teams in contention with only three weeks to play (1982, 1995 and 2004 were the other years). Here’s a look at where things stand entering Week 16.

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (11-3)

— The Packers have clinched the NFC North.

2. Dallas Cowboys (10-4, NFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and Arizona because of better conference record)

— The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win or tie against Washington, or an Eagles loss/tie, or at least 1.5 wins from the Vikings, Falcons, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders and Chargers.

— The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a Saints loss/tie, or a Bucs loss/tie, or a 49ers loss.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4, NFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Arizona because of strength of victory)

— The Bucs will clinch the NFC South with a win or tie against the Panthers, or a Saints loss/tie.

— The Bucs will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss/tie plus a Rams win/tie.

4. Arizona Cardinals (10-4, hold NFC West tiebreaker over Rams because of better division record)

— The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Colts, or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie, or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles win/tie, or a 49ers loss plus a Saints loss/tie, or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles loss/tie, or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie, or an Eagles loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie.

5. Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

— The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Vikings, or an Eagles loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie.

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-6)

7. Minnesota Vikings (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Eagles because of record in common games, hold tiebreaker over Saints because of conference record)

In the hunt

8. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Saints because of head-to-head victory)

9. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

10. Washington Football Team (6-8, hold tiebreaker over Falcons because of head-to-head victory)

Facing elimination

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

— The Falcons will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Lions plus a Vikings win, or a loss plus an Eagles win, or a loss plus an Eagles tie plus a Washington win.

12. Carolina Panthers (5-9, hold tiebreaker over Seahawks because of better conference record)

— The Panthers will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bucs, though there are other elimination scenarios involving a Panthers tie and/or wins by other teams.

13. Seattle Seahawks (5-9)

— The Seahawks will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Bears, though there are other elimination scenarios involving a Seahawks tie and/or wins by other teams.

14. New York Giants (4-10, hold tiebreaker over Bears because of better conference record)

— The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Eagles, or a Vikings win/tie, or a Saints win/tie, or a Falcons win/tie, or a Washington win/tie.

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (4-10), Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, AFC West leader)

— The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West with a win over the Steelers plus a Chargers loss/tie, or a tie against the Steelers plus a Chargers loss.

— The Chiefs will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a tie plus losses by either the Bengals, Ravens, Colts or Bills.

2. New England Patriots (9-5, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Titans because of head-to-head victory)

— The Patriots will clinch the AFC East with a win over the Bills plus a Dolphins loss/tie.

— The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus numerous other combinations of losses or ties by other teams.

3. Tennessee Titans (9-5, AFC South leader)

— The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a win over the 49ers plus a Colts loss.

— The Titans will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus numerous other combinations of losses or ties by other teams.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6, AFC North leader, hold division tiebreaker over Ravens because of head-to-head victory)

5. Indianapolis Colts (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Chargers, Bills and Ravens because of better conference record)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Bills and Ravens because of better conference record)

7. Buffalo Bills (8-6, hold tiebreaker over Ravens because of better record in common games)

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-6)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Dolphins, Browns and Broncos because of head-to-head sweep)

11. Miami Dolphins (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Browns and Broncos because of better conference record)

Facing elimination

12. Cleveland Browns (7-7, hold tiebreaker over Broncos because of head-to-head victory)

— The Browns will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Packers combined with wins by numerous other teams.

13. Denver Broncos (7-7)

— The Broncos will be eliminated from playoff contention most easily with a loss to the Raiders, plus a Colts win, plus a Bills win, plus a Chargers win.

Eliminated: New York Jets (3-11), Houston Texans (3-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12)