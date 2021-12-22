The Bengals didn’t play all that well in Denver, but QB Joe Burrow made the one big play that mattered with his long TD pass to WR Tyler Boyd. There was some good fortune involved: The Bengals benefited from an instant-replay reversal that negated their lost fumble on what would have been a crazy double-turnover play. But good luck is part of being a good team. And the Bengals undeniably qualify. Burrow will be playing big games down the stretch in his second season. He is indeed the franchise savior the Bengals envisioned when they drafted him.