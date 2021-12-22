The Seahawks will not even reap the benefit of a failed season. They must send their first-round pick — seventh overall, were the draft held today — to the New York Jets as part of the trade they made last year for Jamal Adams, which stands as unmitigated disaster. Adams is a uniquely skilled safety who can create sacks and turnovers when he blitzes. But he has also been a liability in pass coverage while playing through a shoulder injury. Even if he were fully healthy, it does more than strain the imagination to see how a safety would transform this roster into a contender.