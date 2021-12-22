Armaan Franklin (13 points) was the only other Cavaliers player in double figures, and Virginia (7-5, 1-1 ACC) slogged through a second-half drought in which it missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts and did not score a basket for more than 10 minutes in falling to the Tigers for the first time since 2013.
“Reece did a good job,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “Obviously he got to the rim, hit a couple threes. He was good. Besides that we really didn’t get a lot. Yes, he played a good game, but again we need probably three or four guys to be chipping in and doing that.”
Jayden Gardner, who came in as Virginia’s leading scorer, scored just nine points and was 2 for 9 from the field. The transfer from East Carolina was averaging 15.3 points but had few clean looks against the Tigers (9-4, 1-1), who regularly doubled him.
Turnovers also were much to blame in Virginia’s demise that became all but certain when the Tigers used a 16-0 run, capped by Alex Hemenway’s three-pointer, to forge a 51-37 lead with 10:21 to play.
The Cavaliers committed 14 turnovers that led to 24 points for Clemson, which got a team-high 17 from Hunter Tyson on the way to shooting 47.5 percent, including 53.6 in the first half.
“Everybody always has a night where everything’s just going in,” Beekman said of the Tigers’ first-half shooting. “I just feel like if we stick to how we’ve been playing defensively and improve on the little things I think we’ll be much better.”
What to know about Virginia’s loss:
A goose egg from the bench
An ongoing issue all season has been Virginia’s bench production. The Cavaliers’ reserves were non-factors offensively against the Tigers, missing all four of their field goal attempts and combining for three turnovers.
Bennett has been tinkering with his rotation seeking the right balance of defense and scoring, but talent among his reserves simply may be in short supply.
Backups Taine Murray and Igor Milicic Jr. have shown flashes of scoring ability. Other than those freshmen, Bennett has been unable to extract production elsewhere.
Forward-center Francisco Caffaro leads the Cavaliers’ bench players in scoring, averaging 3.5 points, but is in the lineup largely for defense and rebounding. Milicic is next among the reserves at 3.1 points.
“I was trying to give some guys minutes here and there, and we didn’t get a whole lot of production that way,” Bennett said. “Sometimes when you get a couple minutes there and there it’s hard. I keep looking hard in practice trying to evaluate. I gave Igor a little more of a look, but the guys just have to keep addressing the areas they can and be ready and if the shot’s there take it.”
Tip change, covid policy update
Wednesday’s game began an hour earlier than originally scheduled because of coronavirus complications that forced cancellation of another game that was to be televised on the ACC Network, leaving a vacant broadcast slot that Clemson-Virginia filled.
Boston College and Wake Forest were to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C., until unspecified Eagles personnel went into the virus protocols, the school announced Tuesday. The Eagles at the time were assigned a forfeit, per conference guidelines implemented before the start of this season.
The ACC then announced early Wednesday afternoon a modification to its previous policy, allowing games that are unable to be played for virus-related reasons to be rescheduled if feasible for both teams.
Under the amended policy, a team must have a roster minimum of seven game-available players and at least one courtside coach to be eligible to participate.
If a team does not have the minimum number of players required and elects not to play, the game is declared a no contest. If a team has the minimum but elects not to play, then the game is a forfeit.
The updated policy is retroactive to the start of the winter sports schedule and applies only to men’s and women’s basketball.
Long hiatus from home
The Cavaliers don’t play at John Paul Jones Arena again for another three weeks when they face rival Virginia Tech at 9 p.m. Jan. 12 in another installment of the Commonwealth Clash.
Virginia will play next New Year’s Day against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome, followed by a rematch with Clemson on Jan. 4 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The extended road swing closes with an afternoon game against North Carolina Jan. 8.