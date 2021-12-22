“They [create] gigantic holes,” Eagles running back Jordan Howard said of his coaches and blockers. “It surprises you because it’s like, there aren’t supposed to be holes that big in the NFL.”
After the game, Washington defensive tackle Jon Allen seethed. He laughed bitterly when asked what the Eagles did well in the running game — “What weren’t they doing?” he said — and told everyone to blame the 27-17 loss on the defensive line. Washington allowed more yards on the ground (238) than its offense generated in total (237).
Washington (6-8) saw its chances to make the playoffs plummet, with forecasts by the New York Times and FiveThirtyEight giving it a 10 percent chance and 9 percent chance, respectively. The defensive line is not the sole reason the season is on the brink — other factors include a slow start to the year and inconsistent quarterbacking — but its gashing Tuesday was glaring. Allen refused to say the team’s coronavirus outbreak, which affected many defensive linemen, was a factor in the unit’s poor performance.
“We could [expletive] and moan about covid,” he said. “[But] nobody cares. Nobody cares. It really doesn't matter. If we do our job, we win the game. We didn't do our job, and we got embarrassed.”
To be fair, Philadelphia is an elite rushing team. Since Week 8, when Coach Nick Sirianni remade his offense to prioritize the run and complement quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have been the second-most efficient rushing team in the NFL, behind only Indianapolis. Philadelphia has now run for 175 or more yards in seven straight games, becoming the first team to do so since the 1985 Chicago Bears.
But Washington, which has excelled stopping the run this season, expected better. It must be better if it’s to keep the season alive by winning at Dallas on Sunday.
“That’s the message: We have to win out,” Coach Ron Rivera said.
In Philadelphia, safety Jeremy Reaves said the team struggled to stop the run because the defense was not sound in its gaps. He pointed out the Eagles call a lot of stretch runs toward the outside, which leads defenders to over-pursue to the outside and creates lanes for running backs to cut inside.
Rivera said the problem starts with Hurts, a versatile player who stresses defenses on every play. Rivera added that, when defenders were undisciplined in their gaps, the Eagles could bounce runs outside and hunt big plays. In the second quarter, for example, Eagles running back Miles Sanders ran into a lineman in the backfield but cut into open space, turning what should have been a loss of one into a gain of 19.
The numbers suggest Philadelphia won mostly outside. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Eagles had 17 carries for 119 yards outside the left tackle, 11 carries for 45 yards between the tackles and 13 carries for 74 yards outside the right tackle.
Those outside runs may have been especially effective because Washington’s ends were hit hard by the outbreak. Washington started Montez Sweat, who was back after missing seven weeks because of a fractured jaw and a stint on the covid list, and had to hold out James Smith-Williams because Rivera said his asthma acted up after he returned from the list.
In the fourth quarter, after Washington had lost backup end Daniel Wise to a knee injury, the toll of the runs was clear.
“You really have to defend these guys sideline to sideline, and it’s just exhausting,” Fox analyst Mark Sanchez said on the television broadcast of the game. “And you can tell this Washington defense is a little gassed.”
In his return, Sweat said he felt 100 percent healthy but not fully conditioned. He made an impact early, when his strip-sack led to Washington’s second score, but he said he felt himself losing steam. In the third quarter, after Philadelphia ran three times in four plays, a TV camera caught him breathing extra hard before the snap.
“It’s going to take some time to get back into the game condition,” Sweat said afterward, adding, “You just can’t simulate throwing around big guys.”
Sweat, like other linemen, called the run defense “unacceptable.” If Washington is to fix the problem against Dallas, if it is to give itself a shot to win, it will need Sweat at his most disruptive as often as possible. The unit that was expected to be the team’s strength before the season must now shore itself up so it doesn’t become a weakness.
“We got our a-- kicked,” Allen said, before walking off the podium and toward a search for answers.