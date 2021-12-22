At that point, it wasn’t hard to imagine another surprising win at Lincoln Financial Field, a venue where Washington has had an unusual amount of success in prime time in recent years. Washington clinched the NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia in 2015 — despite Kirk Cousins taking a knee rather than spiking the ball to stop the clock near the end of the first half — and again last year in a game former Eagles coach Doug Pederson seemed determined to lose by benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld for the final 15 minutes. Alas, there were still three quarters to play Tuesday, and Hurts would quarterback the home team for all of them.