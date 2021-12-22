At that point, it wasn’t hard to imagine another surprising win at Lincoln Financial Field, a venue where Washington has had an unusual amount of success in prime time in recent years. Washington clinched the NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia in 2015 — despite Kirk Cousins taking a knee rather than spiking the ball to stop the clock near the end of the first half — and again last year in a game former Eagles coach Doug Pederson seemed determined to lose by benching quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld for the final 15 minutes. Alas, there were still three quarters to play Tuesday, and Hurts would quarterback the home team for all of them.
Fail: Washington’s run defense
Washington’s upset hopes slipped through the team’s fingers like the Eagles’ running backs eluded would-be tacklers. Led by Miles Sanders’s 131 yards, the Eagles rushed for 238 yards as a team, the most Washington has allowed since the New York Giants’ Orleans Darkwa, Wayne Gallman, Shane Vereen and Paul Perkins combined for 260 yards in Week 17 of the 2017 season.
The Eagles’ success running the ball was alarming given that Washington’s defensive line, which welcomed Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis back from the covid protocols, was one of the few units on the team that was close to full strength.
“You put this game on the defensive line,” Allen said. “ … We got our a-- kicked.”
Hail: Garrett Gilbert
“This is a tall order to expect a lot out of him tonight,” Fox color analyst Mark Sanchez, who played for both Philadelphia and Washington, said of Gilbert at the start of the television broadcast.
Gilbert, who was making his second career start in his eighth NFL season, didn’t do anything special, completing 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards, but he gave Washington a chance to win by not turning the ball over. His 46-yard completion to Terry McLaurin led to a field goal in the first quarter. After the Eagles took a 20-10 lead in the third quarter, Gilbert led a seven-play, 69-yard touchdown drive, including a key third-down completion to tight end John Bates for 29 yards. Considering he was signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad just last week, Washington’s “Next QB Up” could have done a lot worse.
“I thought he gave a heck of an effort,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said.
Fail: Heated benches
“America’s Team” seems to have started a trend. After the Dallas Cowboys had custom heated benches shipped to FedEx Field last week, Washington was one of several teams to contact Ohio-based Dragon Seats about providing the same service for them. Both Washington and the Eagles had heated benches provided by the company on the sidelines Tuesday. Copying a division rival is rather lame, especially given that the reason the Cowboys brought their own seating to Landover was that they heard from other teams that the heated benches on the visitor’s sideline at FedEx Field didn’t work properly.
Rivera was in no mood to talk about the benches after the game.
“I couldn’t tell you,” he said, when asked for the story behind the team’s fancy new sideline seating. “That had nothing to do with what happened on the field.”
Hail: Jennifer King
Already the first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching job in the NFL, Washington’s Jennifer King made more history Tuesday when she became the first Black female position coach in an NFL game. King was elevated from assistant running backs coach to running backs coach with Randy Jordan on Washington’s covid list.
“Jennifer told me she hates the circumstances around it but said it’s still a very cool moment for her and Black women in sports,” Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin said. “And because she is a coach … she very quickly pivoted away from her and said the guys are prepared to play tonight.”
Washington running backs Antonio Gibson and Jaret Patterson accounted for two touchdowns in the loss but combined for only 46 yards on 19 carries.
Fail: Washington’s playoff odds
Washington’s playoff chances fell to either 9 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, or 10 percent, per the New York Times. Washington no longer controls its own future, but closing the season with three straight wins over the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants to finish 9-8 would give it a decent chance of returning to the postseason, and a 2-1 finish could be enough with significant help. At 7-7, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings occupy the NFC’s third and final wild-card spot heading into Week 16.
Hail: Ron Rivera’s postgame message
Rivera, who didn’t blame his team’s covid issues for Tuesday’s loss, used part of his postgame news conference to express his concerns about the omicron variant.
“I hope everyone’s being very careful,” he said. “I really do mean that. From what we’ve seen and everything, it’s important that we take this omicron very seriously. It spreads like wildfire. If you don’t have your booster, get it.”
Were the players in Washington’s locker room listening?
Fail: Third downs
For the second straight week, Washington’s defense couldn’t get off the field on third down, and the result was a 10-minute advantage in time of possession for the Eagles. Philadelphia was 7 for 13 on third down, and no conversion was bigger than the one on the drive after Washington scored a touchdown to pull within 20-17 early in the fourth quarter. On third and six from the Philadelphia 47-yard line, Hurts completed a screen pass to wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who got a huge block from right tackle Lane Johnson en route to a 34-yard gain. Hurts threw a 19-yard strike to Greg Ward for a touchdown on the next play.