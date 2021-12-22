“The one thing that really stood out in my mind more than anything else is just we try to do more than we needed to, and that was something that I thought we could have handled better,” Rivera said of his team’s performance against the Eagles. “ … We’ve got to stay in the moment. We can’t catch the ball and run until we’ve caught the ball. We can’t make the tackle until we’ve defeated the blocker. … We were trying to do more than we needed to without finishing the task before we move onto the next thing.”