Hill and Siemian were among nine Saints players placed on the team’s reserve/covid-19 list. The Baltimore Ravens reportedly were down to 13 defensive players on their 53-man roster available for Thursday’s practice. Quarterback Joe Flacco and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif — who opted out of last season, while with the Kansas City Chiefs, to work to help battle the pandemic in his native Canada after graduating from medical school — were among the New York Jets players placed on their reserve/covid-19 list.