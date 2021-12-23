And then his thinking flipped to the team, which still had two dozen games to go, including the entire Big Ten slate. In an instant, Manning said he went “from being one of the cool assistant coaches back to the dude that’s going to challenge everybody every day.” That adjustment takes some time.
The Terps had a practice scheduled for that day, and Manning only had the plan Turgeon had left. The time on the court turned into an opportunity for everyone to release some energy and emotion. It was a difficult day. The next practice showed progress. But that’s the extent of preparation this group had heading into its conference opener, which tipped off 47 hours after the players heard the news. Manning, who had never coached in the Big Ten, wasn’t the assistant in charge of the Northwestern scouting report, so he needed to catch up fast.
“I coached the Northwestern game as an interim,” Manning said last week. “And I didn’t like coaching with that interim mind-set.”
So he switched his outlook, leading from then on as though he is the head coach — with no other words attached to the title. The Terps knocked off Florida, ranked No. 20 at the time, in New York before a 15-day hiatus. After a pair of nonconference games against Loyola (Md.) and Brown, Maryland has 19 Big Ten matchups to go. This season isn’t lost, even if it feels as though the program is in limbo, waiting for a new era to begin.
As a first-time assistant at Kansas, Manning prepared scouting reports as if Coach Bill Self would be ejected and he would have to take the reins. He didn’t expect that to happen, but he wanted to feel ready. When he returned to an assistant role at Maryland, he had eight years of head coaching experience to bolster that planning. Manning, 55, has spent years in this world — as a player at Kansas and in the NBA, then nearly two decades on college staffs — and he acknowledges that this is an “unpredictable business.”
But the circumstances these Terps are navigating? “That’s not in the coaching manual,” he said, noting that his locker room had experienced “a tornado whirlwind of emotions.”
Yet this is still a team with potential and talented pieces who hadn’t meshed seamlessly early in the season. These are still players who crave that winning feeling as they aim for a spot in the NCAA tournament, which seemed like a sure thing before the season. And they have a coach who wants this job on a permanent basis, if given that opportunity.
“At the end of the day, I want us to do well enough where my name is in consideration,” Manning said. “Without question.”
Manning, the No. 1 pick of the 1988 NBA draft, felt drawn to a career in coaching because his father, Ed, had coached in college and the NBA. Manning suffered three major knee injuries in his NBA career, so he studied the game closely, hoping anticipation would make up for lost quickness. As his role on the court dwindled, he helped guide teammates, and eventually that turned into his full-time job.
Tulsa gave Manning his first head coaching job, and he jumped to Wake Forest two years later. Manning’s Demon Deacons teams compiled a 78-111 record, and the school fired him after six seasons. Manning knew he wanted to be a head coach again, but he said it has to be “the right situation.” He needed a break because “you don’t realize the amount of time, energy, stress that you have put in it when you’re in it,” he said, so he worked for ESPN as an analyst last season. Yet he still found himself preparing for games as though he was a head coach.
“You’re able to take a step back and take a deep breath, kind of recharge your batteries,” Manning said. “The love, the passion for the game never left.”
When he felt ready to return to coaching, he landed with Turgeon, his former teammate at Kansas. They met when Manning was a senior in high school and his dad worked as an assistant for the Jayhawks. Manning would visit campus to work out and see his dad, and Turgeon was a freshman at the time. They were teammates for three years and have maintained their friendship for nearly four decades.
Manning jokes that he’s a Jacksonville State booster because Turgeon, who started his head coaching career there, needed donations for a new locker room, and Manning contributed. He admits his interest in the job as a Maryland assistant stemmed mostly from his relationship with Turgeon.
And Manning doesn’t plan to stop talking with Turgeon. But this is his team now, and he’s in charge of turning the chaos into a respectable campaign.
The Terps added six transfers this offseason, and Manning, along with assistant Bruce Shingler, are new to the team and the conference. Manning met with the players’ parents not long after he became the interim coach, and he has mentioned the importance of making sure his team is in a good place mentally amid the turmoil.
Even in this unusual situation, Manning said he’s probably getting more sleep now than he did when he was at Tulsa and Wake Forest. With that experience comes perspective. He knows how to balance the urgency to improve with the understanding that change doesn’t always happen quickly.
Manning has asked his players to buy in to what he calls energy-generating behaviors — or EGBs. Inside each player’s locker, there’s a laminated sheet with 20 actions that fall into this category. Some are predictable: steals, deflections and rebounds. Others are less obvious: huddles, daps, cheering on the bench or calling out a teammate to be better. The list keeps growing, and Manning recently added duck-in assists, particularly to give center Qudus Wahab a chance to earn some when he clears space for a teammate to make a layup. The list focuses on effort and actions that are within a player’s control.
During competitive drills at practice, the staff tallies EGBs instead of points. Before games, “we’ll put a paper [copy of the list] up on the board, and everybody has to look at it and initial it,” Manning said. “We just want them to know that’s what we’re going after.”
Managers and graduate assistants keep up with the tally, and the team tries to earn 300 in each game. It started against Florida, and the Terps finished with 288 — not the goal but enough to win a tight game. So in the locker room, after the players doused Manning with water, they huddled and started chanting: “EGBs! EGBs!”
For the first time since Turgeon’s departure disrupted their season, the players could enjoy a win. And Manning, with a long season still ahead, saw proof in the exuberant locker room that his message had resonated with his team.