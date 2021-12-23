Tulsa gave Manning his first head coaching job, and he jumped to Wake Forest two years later. Manning’s Demon Deacons teams compiled a 78-111 record, and the school fired him after six seasons. Manning knew he wanted to be a head coach again, but he said it has to be “the right situation.” He needed a break because “you don’t realize the amount of time, energy, stress that you have put in it when you’re in it,” he said, so he worked for ESPN as an analyst last season. Yet he still found himself preparing for games as though he was a head coach.