Let’s change fields completely. Bob Iger was hardly a front-runner to become a powerful boss at Disney; he was viewed as a “loyal drone” by one critic. So how did he become renowned as the titan “who transformed not only Disney but all of Hollywood?” as the Los Angeles Times asked. The answer lay partly in his “knack for forging trust with business partners,” the Times decided, in a story on how underrated he was as a CEO. Ask Iger about the keys to his strong leadership, and he responds that he wanted his version of Disney to be a place where “you expect people’s best but give them the ability to make honest mistakes without being penalized,” and an environment that is “not political in nature, that is hospitable …”