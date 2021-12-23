The most straight forward way to evaluate value is to look at how many points a player is responsible for above and beyond what we would expect from an average player in the same situation, also known as expected points added. For example, we would expect a team looking at first and 10 at the opponent’s 45-yard line to score, on average, 3.3 points by the end of its possession. If a play reached the end zone, scoring six points, then that play would add 2.7 points. If the play resulted in a turnover, it would cost a player 3.3 points. Rushing plays, as a whole, cost teams two points per game this season compared to a net gain of a point per contest from passing plays, which is why running backs, even those head and shoulders above the pack at the position, are not as valuable as those players featured in the passing game. To further prove this point, rushing plays by quarterbacks, whether by design or scrambling, add 0.3 more points per game to a team’s total whereas rushes by running backs cost 2.5 points per game.