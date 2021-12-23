Taylor leads the league in yards from scrimmage (1,854) and total touchdowns (19), plus he put on a clinic against the New England Patriots during the Colts’ 27-17 win Saturday night. Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries, including a game-clinching 67-yard touchdown just before the two-minute warning in which he reached a top speed of 22.1 mph, the fastest speed by a ball-carrier this season. It was such an eye-popping performance teammates were quick to add him to the MVP conversation.
“There’s no question,” Colts’ linebacker Darius Leonard said. “What he’s doing now in the NFL, there’s absolutely no question that he’s the MVP.”
Taylor is having a magnificent season — he is 233 scrimmage yards ahead of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who ranks second, and two touchdowns ahead of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler — but there’s a big difference between a stellar season and the most valuable player. For example, Taylor is behind the pace set by the past two running backs to win the award — Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 — in terms of yards per game from scrimmage. He’s also scoring at a lower pace than Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander in 2005, another MVP winner at running back. That obviously doesn’t disqualify Taylor from contention, but it does provide some context into what a winning campaign looks like for a running back.
The downfall of any case for Taylor as MVP is simply that he is not as valuable as you’d assume. Consider what “most valuable” means. It means adding more value than any other player on the field and for running backs that is extremely difficult.
The most straight forward way to evaluate value is to look at how many points a player is responsible for above and beyond what we would expect from an average player in the same situation, also known as expected points added. For example, we would expect a team looking at first and 10 at the opponent’s 45-yard line to score, on average, 3.3 points by the end of its possession. If a play reached the end zone, scoring six points, then that play would add 2.7 points. If the play resulted in a turnover, it would cost a player 3.3 points. Rushing plays, as a whole, cost teams two points per game this season compared to a net gain of a point per contest from passing plays, which is why running backs, even those head and shoulders above the pack at the position, are not as valuable as those players featured in the passing game. To further prove this point, rushing plays by quarterbacks, whether by design or scrambling, add 0.3 more points per game to a team’s total whereas rushes by running backs cost 2.5 points per game.
Taylor has added 28 points of offense to the Colts this season after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each of his plays, per data from TruMedia. Expected points added isn’t available for Alexander’s MVP campaign in 2005, but as you can see, Taylor’s production is a mixed bag in terms of comparison to the MVP seasons of Alexander, Tomlinson and Peterson through the first 15 weeks of their respective seasons.
Taylor’s numbers compare favorably to Peterson’s, but there is a major narrative difference between these two campaigns, namely Peterson had already eclipsed the 2,000 total yards mark by Week 15 and finished within nine yards of setting the all-time mark for rushing yards in a season in NFL history. The perception of running backs has also changed quite a bit since. So much so that when Derrick Henry ran for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020 he didn’t receive any votes for the MVP award. The three that did — Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — were all quarterbacks.
Through first 15 weeks of the season
Scrimmage yards
Total TD
EPA
Shaun Alexander (2005)
1,740
24
n/a
LaDainian Tomlinson (2006)
2,110
31
+68.6
Adrian Peterson (2012)
2,023
11
+20.3
Jonathan Taylor (2021)
1,854
19
+28.3
Taylor is the most valuable running back of 2021 by a wide margin, as Christian McCaffrey (16 points added) and J.D. McKissic (15 points added) are the next most-valuable players at the position, and neither can contest Taylor’s No. 1 spot. But look at other positions, and you’ll see how those numbers pale in comparison in today’s pass-heavy NFL.
Kupp (76 points added) plus fellow receivers Deebo Samuel (62 points added) and Justin Jefferson (58 points added) are significantly ahead of Taylor in this value metric, as are other receivers such as Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, Mike Williams, Mike Evans, Kendrick Bourne and Tyler Lockett. You’d have to scroll down to the 20th best receiver, the now-injured Chris Godwin, to find one that’s not ahead of Taylor in expected points added. Similarly, 11 quarterbacks — Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Mahomes, Allen, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady, Kyler Murray, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr — also surpass Taylor’s expected points added this season.
One reason Taylor doesn’t garner more expected points added is his usage. Taylor gets many of his touchdown carries inside the 5-yard line (league-high 26 carries and 11 touchdowns), but there are dozens of running backs capable of punching the ball into the end zone from five yards out. James Connor has 16 carries inside the 5-yard line, with nine going for touchdowns, a higher rate than Taylor. In fact, Taylor’s expected points added on rushes within five yards of the goal line is slightly negative (minus-0.1) while the league as a whole is slightly positive (plus-0.1).
The oddsmakers are also skeptical of Taylor’s chances. He is listed at 10-1 odds to win this year’s award at Bovada with Brady the favorite at even money. Rodgers (2-1) and Mahomes (8-1) are also ahead of Taylor in terms of betting choices.
If Taylor had a serious chance to be the league’s most valuable player he wouldn’t be offered at double digit odds anywhere, especially not after his stellar performance on national television Saturday and 11-game touchdown streak. Favorites or near-favorites for these awards tend to be offered at much lower odds, especially this late in the season. In 2012, for example, Peterson was the second choice on Dec. 19 to win the award and offered at 6-5 odds, very close to quarterback Peyton Manning, who was the favorite at 2-3.
This doesn’t take anything away from how good Taylor has been this season; it’s just not worthy of the most valuable player award.