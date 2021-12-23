“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver said Tuesday in an interview with ESPN. “We have looked at all the options, but frankly we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now. This virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. Our ability to find a way to keep operating is also significant for society to show that there are ways, despite living in this covid era, that we can find a safe and responsible way to keep going.”