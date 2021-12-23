NBA officials aspired for a return to normal in October and enjoyed a highly competitive start to the 2021-22 campaign, but the league is now stuck coping with its third pandemic season, leaving ESPN executive David Roberts to admit Wednesday that his network’s Christmas Day coverage was a “fluid situation” and that the “hope” was it could air all five games as planned even though multiple teams are beset by outbreaks. In turn, Commissioner Adam Silver has found himself facing the same question that circulated in the days before Rudy Gobert’s positive test nearly two years ago: Should the games continue?
There are certainly parallels to be drawn between March 2020 and December 2021, but much has changed regarding the virus and the NBA’s ability to conduct business since Silver suspended play in response to a single positive test, becoming the first American sports commissioner to shut things down during the pandemic. In fact, so much has changed over the past 21 months that Silver dismissed the notion that the NBA would temporarily suspend play in response to omicron, as the NHL did this week.
“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver said Tuesday in an interview with ESPN. “We have looked at all the options, but frankly we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now. This virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. ... Our ability to find a way to keep operating is also significant for society to show that there are ways, despite living in this covid era, that we can find a safe and responsible way to keep going.”
Contrast Silver’s practical tone and access to knowledge with his position in the days after Gobert’s positive test. Then, Silver uncertainly suggested that the pandemic might halt play for a matter of weeks or possibly months, and the league still had little information about how the virus spread, how it might affect its players and how an organization like the NBA might formulate a defense plan. A vaccine was nearly a year away from being widely available to the American public, and unprepared medical systems were getting overwhelmed by rising case counts.
As the NBA confronts omicron and the pandemic continues with no end date in sight, Silver and the owners have the benefit of extensive experience with the virus, an expansive testing program, protocols for players and staffers and, most importantly, a 97 percent vaccination rate and 65 percent booster rate among players that far exceed the national average. Those developments, plus a strong working relationship with the National Basketball Players Association throughout the pandemic, have positioned the NBA to weather this latest challenge with a degree of confidence, even as it has been forced to make major compromises and settle for a Christmas slate that will be missing several high-profile players.
“We’re not in panic mode at all,” one league staffer said. “We’ve gotten good guidance from experts that we’ve been working with for two years now. We have a highly vaccinated and highly boosted population [of players]. Cases will continue to happen, but the vaccines and boosters are working.”
To continue playing through the pandemic, the NBA has altered virtually all of its structural elements, including the timing and length of its schedule, the location of the 2020 playoffs, the structure of its postseason format, the size of its crowds, the frequency of team meetings, the terms of media access and seating alignments at games and on team flights.
The latest significant change came last week, when the NBA and the NBPA agreed to rules that allow teams to sign replacement players using a hardship exception to combat outbreaks that have landed regular roster players in the health protocols. Notable former players such as Lance Stephenson and Joe Johnson have signed on to help fill the gaps, and dozens of G League players have been called up.
This rush of new faces has prompted justified questions about the quality of play, just as games at the Disney World bubble and in largely empty arenas last year represented sharp departures from the norm. With no perfect solution available during the pandemic, the NBA consistently has concluded that delivering something to fans, its television partners and sponsors is better than delivering nothing, assuming that the safety of the players, coaches and other employees remains a top priority.
Robby Sikka, chair of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup and a former Minnesota Timberwolves executive, said the NBA has helped establish a blueprint for how businesses and schools can function during the pandemic and that focusing on case counts rather than other metrics (such as hospitalizations or deaths) is misguided at this stage of the pandemic, given the availability and effectiveness of vaccines.
“You would never send someone into the cold without a jacket, gloves and a hat,” Sikka said. “The jacket is the vaccine, the gloves are the masks, and the hat is the testing. Testing, masking, vaccination and ventilation are the keys to being open. The NBA has been really proactive and done it all at a high level to stay open. If you’re a business looking to open in January, that’s the model you want to follow.”
Of course, reopening outside a bubble has presented many challenges. In addition to the players who are in the protocols, three head coaches also have been sidelined by omicron. Nuggets guard Austin Rivers told the Denver Post on Wednesday that he was “surprised” the league hasn’t shut down because players are “dropping like flies right now.”
Before the current wave, all-stars such as Gobert, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns contracted the virus and dealt with serious symptoms such as sensory loss or long-term side effects such as shortness of breath. The NBA drew criticism for being unable to reach an agreement with the NBPA for a vaccine mandate this summer; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sparked a controversy in September when he refused to be vaccinated and was therefore ineligible to play in home games because of New York’s regulations; and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James frustrated scientists and activists when he said it was “not my job” to promote vaccination efforts.
But the NBA has rolled on in pursuit of a projected $10 billion in revenue this season after taking a 35 percent hit last season. By this point, one Eastern Conference assistant coach said, teams and players are accustomed to being tested on a regular basis, adhering to constantly changing protocols and working around covid-related roster churn.
While the volume of absences has spiked in recent weeks, the resulting uncertainty over availability and the logistical challenges that come with pandemic life have been somewhat normalized. Similarly, the fear that gripped the league’s decision-makers and the players before the bubble has eased somewhat with time, knowledge that players are generally not at the highest risk because of their age and fitness level, plus the protection from hospitalization and death offered by the vaccines and boosters.
“Most of our guys have recovered fine [after testing positive],” the assistant said. “I don’t think [the virus] has affected them that much. I think not having fans [in the stands last season] affected [our play] more than the virus.”
For their part, players have preferred to assume the health risks and other headaches related to the pandemic over pursuing a more restrictive playing environment; it allows them to spend time with their families and live with greater freedom.
“I know the bubble,” DeMar DeRozan said last week as the Chicago Bulls were battling an outbreak, according to NBC Sports Chicago. “I wouldn’t want to do the bubble.”
There is hope, expressed both by Silver and experts such as Sikka, that players who have been vaccinated and boosted will be more likely to avoid serious illness and be able to return to the court more quickly, thereby easing the roster crunch. The NBA’s standard isolation period after a positive test had been 10 days, but multiple players have cleared the protocols more quickly than that this month. Preliminary data from South Africa shows that its omicron wave subsided quickly, raising the possibility that the NBA will be able to return to a position of relative stability by the start of the playoffs in April.
In the short term, the NBA and the NBPA are focused on encouraging all vaccinated players to receive their boosters, ramping up testing after the Christmas holiday and monitoring rosters as players, including DeRozan, successfully exit the protocols. Silver said he was weighing the possibility of not testing vaccinated players unless they are symptomatic, but public health experts have expressed concerns that such a plan could increase community spread.
Local governments have started to tighten their regulations for public events: Ontario officials have cut capacity at Toronto Raptors games to 50 percent, and Boston and Washington will begin requiring proof of vaccination to attend Celtics and Wizards games. For now, the NBA hasn’t meaningfully changed its plans for its mid-February All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, which will celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. But, as Silver noted Tuesday, the league has “done nothing but look at contingencies” since March 2020.
However long the omicron wave lasts, the past two years have taught the NBA that it must be prepared for future variants and for the reality that the pandemic will dictate major aspects of its business operations for the foreseeable future. A full return to normalcy remains elusive.
“The NBA has seen a lot,” Sikka said. “This variant came out on Thanksgiving, and they were able to adjust and adapt in real time. Think about at the very beginning of the pandemic how long it took to respond. The key thing is that we have accurate tests that detect this virus. We need a national testing strategy. As a nation, we’ve struggled with it. Sports has that figured out better than anyone else.”