Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was activated from the reserve/covid-19 list and return to practice Thursday, putting him on track to start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Heinicke tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was among several Washington players sidelined for Tuesday night’s game in Philadelphia. After losing backup Kyle Allen as well, the team signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad and plucked Garrett Gilbert from the New England Patriots’ practice squad to fill in. On just four days of practice, Gilbert started for Washington in Tuesday’s loss.

Heinicke’s return comes at a critical juncture in Washington’s season as it pushes for a playoff spot, which are diminished but still viable with three divisional matchups remaining: Sunday in Dallas, followed by a rematch against the Eagles at home and the season finale against the Giants in New York.

The team also announced that linebacker David Mayo and practice-squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway have cleared protocols, leaving only 10 players on the covid-19 list after having as many as 25 last week.

