Heinicke’s return comes at a critical juncture in Washington’s season as it pushes for a playoff spot, which are diminished but still viable with three divisional matchups remaining: Sunday in Dallas, followed by a rematch against the Eagles at home and the season finale against the Giants in New York.
The team also announced that linebacker David Mayo and practice-squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway have cleared protocols, leaving only 10 players on the covid-19 list after having as many as 25 last week.
This story will be updated.