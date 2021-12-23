Beal will have to isolate for at least 10 days or return two negative tests in 24 hours before he is allowed to rejoin the team. His positive test comes after guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope entered the protocols Tuesday.
The Wizards will likely start backup guard Aaron Holiday in Beal’s place in New York.
Beal previously tested positive in July at Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and was forced to miss the Games as a result.
The Knicks’ own list of players in the league’s coronavirus protocols has winnowed from seven to just four as of Thursday afternoon — they will be without Nerlens Noel, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox and Miles McBride. Guard Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss at least eight weeks, according to the Knicks.
Beal recently found his footing after a rocky start to the season. He is shooting 45.6 percent from the field, his lowest mark in six years and the worst three-point field goal percentage (28.3) of his career while averaging 23.3 points. In the past three games, he has averaged 31 points and shot 56.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.