“But it still sounds crazy,” Ward said in a telephone interview. “You never know what your life may turn out to be or what opportunities may come your way.”
Ward had a unique career, one that would be difficult to replicate today for myriad reasons. He was the quarterback who led Florida State to its first national championship in the 1993 season — only nine months after he was the point guard for the school’s first team to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1972.
Had college athletes been able to profit off their names, images and likenesses as they can now, Ward is certain he would have done well. He could have collected from two plates.
“We would’ve been able to pocket some of it, but most of it probably would’ve helped support others,” Ward said. “I was on scholarship, so I didn’t feel like I needed to have much.”
Ward, 51, now serves on the athletic advisory board for Rising Spear, a name, image and likeness company established by former Florida State boosters to help college athletes based in Tallahassee take advantage of the new economic landscape. Bob Davis, the former chairman of Seminole Boosters, and co-founder Alan Flaumenhaft created the company as a way to keep their school competitive in the recruitment and retention of talent.
Florida State won its last football national title in the 2013 season, is on its third coach since that championship and has had four consecutive losing seasons. The school made headlines this month when Travis Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, backed out of his commitment to the Seminoles to join Florida State alumnus Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
While possessing some concerns about what could happen with NIL without proper oversight, Davis compares this endeavor to the latest advancements in athletic facilities.
“If you don’t stay up with everybody else, you fall behind, and the kids won’t come for that reason,” he said. “We’re not trying to make anybody rich; we’re just trying to help student-athletes make their lives a little easier.”
Rising Spear is split into two platforms — branding opportunities and charitable endeavors. Ward and other alums such as Derrick Brooks will be leaned upon to help connect with athletes and businesses looking to be involved. “That’s a big asset that we have,” said Davis, whose voice-mail message features longtime Florida State play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff calling Davis catching an imaginary touchdown pass from Ward.
During his time at Florida State, Ward was involved with an epilepsy foundation and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Ward said he received no money for participating in the occasional autograph session, public appearance or speaking engagement while in college. But what he accumulated in those handshakes and smiles were lasting relationships that followed him throughout life. He plans to encourage athletes to look beyond how much they can make when deciding on a college and to consider the connections they can make. Those networks, Ward believes, will be around long after the last dollar is spent.
“I’m not against people using their leverage to be able to garner whatever it is, but I just believe that if I’m going to a school there has to be other factors outside of resources,” Ward said a few days before national signing day. “I understand this is a business. It’s unfortunate kids are making decisions or families are making decisions based on who offered them the most money as opposed to the opportunity to help them grow as a young person.”
Ward wants to help his school return to its status as a national power, but his role with Rising Spear mostly will involve sharing his story with recruits and offering advice about making difficult choices and embracing the consequences. He made a few in college that worked in his favor.
The first is one often overlooked. His decision to wait on the chance to play quarterback under Bobby Bowden was beneficial in two ways. He had the offense down by the time he became the first Black starting quarterback in school history as a junior. And Bowden gave him permission to play basketball full time as a sophomore, setting the foundation for what would become his professional career.
Asked 27 years after he went undrafted by the NFL, Ward said he has no regrets or bitterness about not playing professionally in his best sport. Ward heard that he was expected to go in the third or fourth round of the NFL draft, which pushed him toward the hardwood after the Seminoles defeated Nebraska to wrap up the national championship. He walked off the field at the Orange Bowl aware that it could be the last time. He skipped the NFL combine to play basketball games against Wake Forest and Maryland. And he made the declaration that he didn’t want to be drafted unless he went in the first round.
His family hosted a draft night party and watched as 29 names were called in the first round, none of them his. “I was grateful for it because that meant I didn’t have to choose between a sport,” Ward said. “Some of my family were a little upset, but I knew. A Black quarterback at that time wasn’t going to dictate to billionaires. That wasn’t happening. We have to live with it.”
Two months later, the New York Knicks chose Ward with the 26th pick, and he never looked back — but there was one moment when he pondered what could have been.
When college roommate Warrick Dunn made his NFL debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997, Ward was on the sideline for support. But he also spent considerable time observing who was on the other side: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Ward saw himself in Young, given their similar stature and scrambling ability, and came away convinced that he would have had similar success had he committed to football.
“That was enough for me to see that I could’ve played,” Ward said, “and I was cool.”
The 11 years he spent in the NBA with New York, Houston and San Antonio, combined with his college football success, granted him the credibility and respect to move easily across both communities. Since he retired, he has coached high school football in Houston and Pensacola, Fla., and now high school basketball at Florida State’s laboratory school, Florida High.
The NFL has proved to be more inviting to quarterbacks who resemble Ward, but he doesn’t wish he had come up in this era — because, he said, the NBA wouldn’t be as welcoming to a defensive-minded, pass-first point guard. The current culture of sports also pushes athletes at earlier ages toward specialization, which would have robbed him of much of the fun that he had as a two-sport star at Florida State.
“I truly believe that I was a byproduct of the times,” said Ward, who was twice selected in the MLB draft, by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1993 and the New York Yankees in 1994, despite not playing in college.
For his unique athletic journey, Ward uses the analogy of being bypassed by BMW to take a job at Mercedes-Benz. “They’re two great companies,” said Ward, who had another sports option, unlike fellow Heisman winners Eric Crouch and Jason White, who never played in the NFL. “I was at peace with the decision I made. I’m satisfied because I had a job.”