Asked 27 years after he went undrafted by the NFL, Ward said he has no regrets or bitterness about not playing professionally in his best sport. Ward heard that he was expected to go in the third or fourth round of the NFL draft, which pushed him toward the hardwood after the Seminoles defeated Nebraska to wrap up the national championship. He walked off the field at the Orange Bowl aware that it could be the last time. He skipped the NFL combine to play basketball games against Wake Forest and Maryland. And he made the declaration that he didn’t want to be drafted unless he went in the first round.