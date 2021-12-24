Everett sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Reston Hospital Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
An investigation of the crash is ongoing.
In a statement released Friday morning, the team said it has alerted the league office and is working with local officials to get more information. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the team has also been in touch with Everett, who is still being treated at the hospital.
“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett,” the statement read. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by the tragedy."
Everett, 29, is in his seventh season after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2015. After spending training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that year, Everett signed with Washington and has developed into a core special-teams player and key reserve at safety.
In 89 career games (17 starts), he’s totaled 154 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Through 14 games this season, he leads all Washington players with 305 special-teams snaps.
This story will be updated.