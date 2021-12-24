“This team is going to take on the identity of this city,” he said. “This city’s been down, and it found a way to get up. It’s found a way to overcome adversity. So this team’s going to be built on we’re going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you, and when you knock us down, we’re going to get up, and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off, all right, and we’re going to stand up, and then it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down, all right, and on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up, and then it’s going to take three shots to get us down, and when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing, all right? That’s going to be the mentality.”