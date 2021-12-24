There’s a different competition playing out among those already eliminated from playoff contention, with the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft awaiting the team that finishes with the worst record. Based on their recent performance, it’s a sad race to the bottom that the suddenly respectable Detroit Lions have little interest in winning.
Since they opened the season 0-10-1, the Lions have won two of three, including a 30-12 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that ranks as one of the most stunning upsets of the season. In handing the Cardinals their first road loss of the year, the Lions became only the third team in the Super Bowl era with two or fewer wins to defeat an opponent with at least 10 wins. The victory also allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fell to 2-12 with their sixth straight loss, to jump the Lions for the top spot in the NFL draft order. At 3-11, the Houston Texans and New York Jets are also in the running for the No. 1 pick.
During an appearance on the “Stoney and Jansen” show on Detroit’s 97.1 the Ticket this week, Lions first-year coach Dan Campbell scoffed at the idea that his team should be more concerned about hurting its draft position than winning games at this point in the season.
“Think about it for a minute,” Campbell said. “You want me to go in front of these guys and say, ‘Hey, guys, we’re just going to go and see if we can lose this game so we keep the number one pick.’ I mean, that makes no sense. I understand the frustration for some, looking down the road, but when you’re a coach and you’re playing and you’re in this moment, it’s all about winning and competing, and that’s what we’re in it for. I know we got a damn good GM, and he’ll find a way to get good players on this team no matter where we’re sitting.”
Campbell, who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a tight end, made headlines in January for his fiery — some might say unhinged — introductory news conference, in which he described his vision for the type of team he hoped to build.
“This team is going to take on the identity of this city,” he said. “This city’s been down, and it found a way to get up. It’s found a way to overcome adversity. So this team’s going to be built on we’re going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you, and when you knock us down, we’re going to get up, and on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off, all right, and we’re going to stand up, and then it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down, all right, and on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up, and then it’s going to take three shots to get us down, and when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you. Before long, we’re going to be the last one standing, all right? That’s going to be the mentality.”
The Lions didn’t do any kneecap biting or winning over the first three months of the season, but they upset the Minnesota Vikings, 29-27, on Dec. 5. After Detroit reverted to its old ways in a 38-10 blowout loss at Denver in Week 14, it regrouped to shock the Cardinals behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Jared Goff, who landed on the covid-19 reserve list Monday.
“This season has really tested us — losing as many games as we did teaches you how hard it is to win — and now we come out and beat arguably the best team in the league,” Goff said after Sunday’s upset. “You always love football — that’s why you keep going when you are losing — but these are the days when it is fun.”
Addressing his team in the locker room after the win, Campbell told his players they were a “tough, gritty group.”
“Welcome to Detroit!” he said.
While the Lions travel to Atlanta on Sunday looking for their first road win, the Jets host Jacksonville in a game with serious draft order ramifications. A year ago at this time, the Jets won two of their final three games after an 0-13 start to enable the Jaguars to secure the No. 1 pick, which they used to select the consensus top prospect, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jets drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson second. Neither rookie has looked like a franchise savior this season.
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Jaguars a 55 percent chance to earn the No. 1 pick for the second straight year. The Lions have the second-best chance of picking first at 25 percent, followed by the Texans (11 percent) and Jets (9 percent). For at least the next three weeks, Campbell and the Lions are more concerned with building a winning foundation for next season with the players already on the team than their 2022 draft position.
“We’re starting to play a little bit better,” Campbell said Wednesday. “Things are coming together the way you want them to, and now we just got to keep getting better. … You’d like to think we can continue down this road.”