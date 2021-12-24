Saturday’s schedule
Both times Eastern
Browns (7-7) at Packers (11-3), 4:30 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
Colts (8-6) at Cardinals (10-4), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Browns at Packers: Green Bay became the first team to qualify for the playoffs, securing its third consecutive NFC North title under Coach Matt LaFleur with a win Sunday over Baltimore. Rodgers reached a personal milestone with his 442nd career touchdown pass, tying Brett Favre’s franchise record in 45 fewer games, on 1,730 fewer attempts and with 193 fewer interceptions. Are there any real weaknesses on the Packers? Special teams remain a concern (as much as anything is a concern as long as Rodgers’s pinkie toe holds up), but otherwise Green Bay has the inside track to the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a home game against the Vikings and a road game against the Lions on tap in the final two weeks.
The Browns’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved from Saturday to Monday because of a coronavirus outbreak, and Cleveland nearly pulled out a win behind third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. The Browns rallied for a 14-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders won it with a field goal as time ran out. The loss was heartbreaking for the Browns, who could have jumped into first place in the AFC North with a win but instead fell into last place in the division and into 12th place in a tightly packed conference. The Browns are still alive, but a loss at Green Bay combined with other results this week would eliminate them from playoff contention.
Colts at Cardinals: Thanks largely to Taylor, Indianapolis leads the NFL at 5.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Arizona defense allows 4.6 yards per run, which ranks 27th. There’s a lot on the line for Taylor, who has topped 140 rushing yards in three of his past four games and is making a case to be in the MVP conversation. Indianapolis enters the weekend in the AFC’s first wild-card spot, but it has the same record as four other AFC teams.
The Cardinals have been pedestrian when playing in the desert, where they are 3-3 (while going 7-1 on the road). That one road loss came last week in Detroit, a stunner of a result for an Arizona team that had been the first in the NFL to reach 10 wins. The Cardinals have lost four of their past seven games and have the Rams breathing down their necks. Both are 10-4 and tied atop the NFC West, but Arizona maintains the tiebreaker thanks to its better division record.