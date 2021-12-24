The Browns’ Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders was moved from Saturday to Monday because of a coronavirus outbreak, and Cleveland nearly pulled out a win behind third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. The Browns rallied for a 14-13 lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders won it with a field goal as time ran out. The loss was heartbreaking for the Browns, who could have jumped into first place in the AFC North with a win but instead fell into last place in the division and into 12th place in a tightly packed conference. The Browns are still alive, but a loss at Green Bay combined with other results this week would eliminate them from playoff contention.