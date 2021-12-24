Kym, however, was the one who pushed Shyanne into a basketball league before she was old enough to join. The youngest Sellers grew into the No. 22-ranked recruit in the nation, signed with Maryland and now is a contributor on a national championship contender as a freshman.
Kym, a self-described crybaby, worried she wouldn’t be able to see it.
“You always dream of the day of watching your kid compete on such a high level,” said Kym while choking back tears. “So, to see her come from barely walking and dribbling to where she is now, it’s an amazing feeling.
“As you may know, MS is not a terminally ill disease, but it can always (bring on) more complications than you would like to see. So, I was always just nervous, would I be able to watch my child play in college? And so, knowing that I made it this far is emotional.”
Most would assume that Brad was the one to stress the need for early entry into the sport. But Kym always lamented the limited opportunities she had in her youth and didn’t want her girls to fall behind. So it was Kym who lied about Shyanne’s age and signed her up for a league of 5-year-olds a year before she was old enough. Kym was also the one pushing AAU ball years later when Brad was hesitant.
“Shyanne’s a product of just her momma pushing her right,” Brad said. “Even the times when I wouldn’t push her and be like, nah, not too much for her. Kym would be like, man get out of here. Go ahead out there! Kym’ll look at me sideways — be quiet and go ahead and do your thing.”
The youngest daughter always wanted to run with her older sisters, despite their protests, so she was always around an older crowd. That helps explain the advanced maturity of a freshman who hasn’t seemed fazed by joining a veteran team. She’s not just watching from the bench, either. Shyanne has played in all 13 games, started three and is third on the team in assists and steals. She is already one of the more versatile players on the roster as a 6-foot-2 guard who can handle the ball, shoot from the outside and create for herself and others while being able to guard multiple positions. She brings a calm intensity to the floor that allows her to compete at the highest level without being overwhelmed by facing No. 1 South Carolina on the road or reigning national champion Stanford.
Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said you never know how a freshman will respond, but she never flinched against that top competition and proved she belongs. She described Sellers’s passion for the game as “really, really contagious.”
Shyanne has modeled her game, which she describes as “unorthodox,” after Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and LeBron James and even played with a sixth-grade boys travel league team — despite her father’s initial objections. Her left forearm features a tattoo that reads “Self Made,” but there’s more to it than one might expect.
“I think some people take it differently than what I anticipated,” Shyanne said. “Kind of just means like custom-made, for me at least. Some people may take it as I did everything myself, but don't really take it that way. I take it as, like, I had the pieces handed to me and I had to do what I had to do to put them together. Like someone handed me the instructions and I had to put it together myself.
“So I mean, no one dribbled for me, no one passed the ball, no one shot for me. I had to do that all myself, so in that way I'm self made.”
A major part of that construction came from Brad and Kym. Brad, a teammate of Michael Jordan before the championships began to pile up, already has workouts planned for Shyanne during the holiday break. He also has a good-natured rapport with his daughter, who is quick to compare her own accomplishments to her father’s. Brad will point out he scored 1,960 points, grabbed 1,153 rebounds and blocked 299 shots as a player at Wisconsin and Ohio State and was first-team all-Big Ten in 1986. He was also named most valuable player at the NIT in 1986.
Shyanne told Brad that he has to buy her a new car when she surpasses those numbers.
“He loves to talk his stuff,” Shyanne said “He loves to talk it. Before my first game, he sent me a video of his first NBA game. I said, ‘You really had to make this about you, didn’t you? You really had to do that?’ But it was funny. He always talks about it … you’re not going to touch my [numbers]. I was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ "
Brad has seen that mature persona develop and credits that fighters’ mentality to Kym. Shyanne has always been a “showgirl,” Brad explained, but has watched her mother push through challenging times. Being the youngest of four girls also developed a fierce competitive streak.
All Shyanne knows is that mom doesn’t run from adversity and those traits have rubbed off.
“She sees what Kym goes through all the time,” Brad said. “Kym has no fear. And what I do is I measure the thing. Let me see what’s happening. Let me see which way the wind is blowing all the time. And Kym don’t care about the wind. She’s just going.
“That’s all they know, right? They just seen her battle every day and fight it out.”
Shyanne added, “It made a really big impact. Seeing her fight and never really feel sorry for herself kind of carried on to us. We never really had a time to feel sorry for ourselves and kind of always had to look at it as someone has it worse. Or you could have it worse. So just seeing that kind of built a will in us to keep going and do more.”