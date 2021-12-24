The youngest daughter always wanted to run with her older sisters, despite their protests, so she was always around an older crowd. That helps explain the advanced maturity of a freshman who hasn’t seemed fazed by joining a veteran team. She’s not just watching from the bench, either. Shyanne has played in all 13 games, started three and is third on the team in assists and steals. She is already one of the more versatile players on the roster as a 6-foot-2 guard who can handle the ball, shoot from the outside and create for herself and others while being able to guard multiple positions. She brings a calm intensity to the floor that allows her to compete at the highest level without being overwhelmed by facing No. 1 South Carolina on the road or reigning national champion Stanford.