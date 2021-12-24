Fuller and Curl’s returns come at an important time for Washington, which has lost two straight games and will play at Dallas Sunday night. The team’s depth at safety and corner has been tested in recent weeks, and neither cornerback William Jackson III (calf) nor safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot) would have practiced yet this week. Washington, coming off a Tuesday loss at Philadelphia, had an off day Wednesday and a walk-through on Thursday, so it issued participation estimates. The team is expected to hold practice Friday.
If Jackson or Collins can’t play in Sunday’s must-win game at Dallas, Fuller and Curl could help compensate for their absences, which would still be felt. After Fuller, the team’s top outside corner would be Darryl Roberts, who had not played a snap all season until he handled all 71 on defense against the Eagles.
In Week 13 at Las Vegas, the only game Collins has missed this season, Washington had to use two players to fill his hybrid role, known as the “Buffalo nickel.” Neither of those players, linebacker Khaleke Hudson or safety Deshazor Everett, will be available Sunday. Hudson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and Everett was hospitalized Thursday night following a car crash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department.
Kyle Allen’s return, one day after starter Taylor Heinicke came off the covid-19 list, means Washington will likely carry three quarterbacks for at least the next two games. If a team signs a player off another team’s practice squad, as Washington did with Garrett Gilbert, it must keep him on the roster for three weeks.