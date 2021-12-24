Fuller and Curl’s returns come at an important time for Washington, which has lost two straight games and will play at Dallas Sunday night. The team’s depth at safety and corner has been tested in recent weeks, and neither cornerback William Jackson III (calf) nor safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot) would have practiced yet this week. Washington, coming off a Tuesday loss at Philadelphia, had an off day Wednesday and a walk-through on Thursday, so it issued participation estimates. The team is expected to hold practice Friday.