Christmas tends to be a time to swap stories about summer adventures, but the Lakers would just as soon not discuss their offseason to forget. With 34 games played, Westbrook, who finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but shot just 4 for 20, has yet to find a fit or make Lakers fans forget about the many players who departed to make room for him this summer. As the Nets racked up 38 points in the first quarter, largely on the strength of their backcourt play, the Lakers surely could have used Alex Caruso, who has been a standout since he signed with the Chicago Bulls, or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was shipped to the Washington Wizards in the Westbrook deal.