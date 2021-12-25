They once were on course to be the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Now they’re trying to hold off the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West — the two teams have matching 10-4 records entering Week 16. The Cardinals are playing without injured wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and need quarterback Kyler Murray to figure out how to get them back to their early-season level of play. They would secure a postseason spot with a victory on Christmas night.