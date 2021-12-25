Buccaneers at Panthers: In each of its Super Bowl-winning seasons, 2002 and 2020, Tampa Bay was swept by New Orleans in the regular season. So the Buccaneers have that going for them after Sunday night’s loss to the Saints. Which is nice. But Tom Brady lost one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Chris Godwin, to a torn ACL, and another top wide receiver, Mike Evans, and running back Leonard Fournette suffered hamstring injuries as Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006. Lost in the concern about the offense was the fact that the Tampa Bay defense held the Saints to 19 percent (3 for 16) on third-down conversions — the second game in a row the Bucs held their opponent under 20 percent (and the fifth time in the past 12 months). As bad as the Bucs’ injuries were, they still can clinch the NFC South with a win or a tie Sunday, and the Panthers’ plight may have been worse. In a season that has been spiraling, they lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury during warmups before their game last week against the Bills and held impromptu — and pretty ugly — tryouts among position players.