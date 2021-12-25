Of the 12 games scheduled for Sunday, all but two feature at least one team that is either in playoff position or within a game of it, so there will be something on the line almost anywhere you look.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Giants (4-10) at Eagles (7-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Bills (8-6) at Patriots (9-5), 1 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers (10-4) at Panthers (5-9), 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars (2-12) at Jets (3-11), 1 p.m., CBS
Lions (2-11-1) at Falcons (6-8), 1 p.m., Fox
Chargers (8-6) at Texans (3-11), 1 p.m., CBS
Ravens (8-6) at Bengals (8-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Bears (4-10) at Seahawks (5-9), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Steelers (7-6-1) at Chiefs (10-4), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Broncos (7-7) at Raiders (7-7), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Washington (6-8) at Cowboys (10-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Notable 1 p.m. games
Bills at Patriots: This one’s for all the marbles — or most of them, at least. New England would improve to 10-5 with a win and keep Buffalo from defending its AFC East title. The Patriots then would be able to clinch the division as soon as Monday night should the Miami Dolphins lose at New Orleans. A Buffalo victory would leave these teams even at 9-5 with two weeks to play, and the Bills would have the tiebreaker with a superior division record. The last time these teams met, in a Monday night wind tunnel Dec. 6 at Buffalo, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick ran the ball over and over and over, content to eke out a 14-10 victory rather than submit rookie quarterback Mac Jones to the challenge of throwing into the wind more than three times.
Ravens at Bengals: Cincinnati and Baltimore enter Sunday tied atop the AFC North, but the Bengals have the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head win in October. Cincinnati has gone 3-0 against its biggest division antagonists — the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers — outscoring them 106-37 with Joe Burrow completing 71.3 percent of his throws. It’s uncertain whether Baltimore will have quarterback Lamar Jackson available Sunday as he recovers from an ankle injury, but darned if Tyler Huntley, a 23-year-old undrafted second-year player out of Utah, didn’t do a commendable impression of him last week against Green Bay. Huntley completed 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and two scores. The Ravens still came up short, losing for the third straight week by a total of four points and allowing the Bengals to catch them in the division race.
Buccaneers at Panthers: In each of its Super Bowl-winning seasons, 2002 and 2020, Tampa Bay was swept by New Orleans in the regular season. So the Buccaneers have that going for them after Sunday night’s loss to the Saints. Which is nice. But Tom Brady lost one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Chris Godwin, to a torn ACL, and another top wide receiver, Mike Evans, and running back Leonard Fournette suffered hamstring injuries as Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006. Lost in the concern about the offense was the fact that the Tampa Bay defense held the Saints to 19 percent (3 for 16) on third-down conversions — the second game in a row the Bucs held their opponent under 20 percent (and the fifth time in the past 12 months). As bad as the Bucs’ injuries were, they still can clinch the NFC South with a win or a tie Sunday, and the Panthers’ plight may have been worse. In a season that has been spiraling, they lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury during warmups before their game last week against the Bills and held impromptu — and pretty ugly — tryouts among position players.
Notable late afternoon game
Steelers at Chiefs: Plucky Pittsburgh seems to be peaking at the right time, limiting Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill to 4.8 yards per pass and recovering three fumbles last week in a critical 19-13 win that kept the Steelers within a half-game of a playoff spot and first place in the AFC North. Reports of the Chiefs’ demise were also premature, and Kansas City now has the inside track on the AFC’s No. 1 seed after winning its past seven games. Patrick Mahomes improved to 12-0 on the road against AFC West teams with last week’s overtime win against the Chargers — that’s the best start by a quarterback in division road games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger — and tight end Travis Kelce reached 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth straight season. The Chiefs are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and Kelce and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill are among the players whose statuses are in doubt.
Sunday night
Washington at Cowboys: The Cowboys are playing with neither panache nor swagger. Only two weeks ago, they had to hang on for dear life against Washington, holding off a fourth-quarter rally for a 27-20 win. Washington faces a five-day turnaround after its Week 15 game at Philadelphia was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because of a coronavirus outbreak. The positive tests led to Garrett Gilbert starting at quarterback, and although he started strong, the Eagles took control and won, 27-17. Washington plans to have Taylor Heinicke back under center against Dallas, which can clinch the NFC East title with a win or a tie.