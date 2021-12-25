Meanwhile, Trae Young won’t get to make his first return trip to Madison Square Garden since he led the Atlanta Hawks past the New York Knicks in an intense first-round playoff series this past spring. The 23-year-old guard and Spike Lee antagonist, who ranks second in scoring leaguewide, entered the protocols this week, robbing the Christmas Day opener of its headliner. Saturday’s nightcap has been similarly compromised: Luka Doncic, who was working toward a return from an ankle injury, entered the protocols this week and will be sidelined when the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz.
So who’s left to save Christmas? James, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and, perhaps, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who cleared the protocols Friday after missing the Milwaukee Bucks’ past five games. Here’s a preview of the five-game slate, ranked by watchability considering the many covid-related absences.
1. Golden State Warriors (26-6) at Phoenix Suns (26-5): 5 p.m. Eastern time on ABC
Verdict: Appointment viewing.
This battle between the two teams with the best records in the league will be Saturday’s main attraction, and there are plenty of reasons to get hyped. For starters, there’s Curry, the MVP favorite, who set the NBA’s career three-point record this month and then poured in 46 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. “Vintage Steph,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr gushed. “That’s about as good as it gets against a very physical defense with great size.”
Curry will face another big, long and aggressive defense in Phoenix, which has rebounded from its 2021 Finals defeat in spectacular fashion to win 25 of its past 27 games. The Suns rank second in defensive efficiency thanks to a front line that includes imposing center Deandre Ayton and versatile forward Mikal Bridges, and Paul’s orchestration on offense was crucial in weathering a recent hamstring injury for Devin Booker. Remarkably, Phoenix is 99-34 (.744) since the March 2020 shutdown, including the Disney World bubble and the 2021 playoffs, prompting one rival coach to text this week that the Suns are both “the best-coached team in the NBA” and deserving 2022 title favorites.
2. Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at Los Angeles Lakers (16-17): 8 p.m. on ABC
Verdict: Give it a chance.
The Nets have claimed the East’s best record thanks largely to Durant, who has compensated masterfully for Harden’s spotty play and Kyrie Irving’s season-long absence because of his unvaccinated status. Ravaged by omicron, Brooklyn has had its past three games postponed and will have seven players, including Durant, Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, in the protocols on Christmas. The good news: Harden was cleared Thursday and will get the chance to go head-to-head with James and possibly deal the Lakers a loss in their first game at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena.
Although they have avoided postponements, James and the Lakers aren’t in better shape than the Nets. Coach Frank Vogel, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley all remain in the protocols, while all-star forward Anthony Davis is sidelined with a knee sprain. In what appeared to be a sign of James’s mounting frustration over his own false-positive test result and the Lakers’ revolving lineups during their ugly four-game losing streak, he posted an Instagram meme that erroneously suggested covid-19 was no different from the common cold or flu.
To date, the Lakers qualify as one of the season’s biggest disappointments, with James forced to play heavy minutes despite early-season injuries, Russell Westbrook still struggling to find his way and concerns about their aging roster proving well-founded. “The Lakers are going to have a low seed,” ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said this week. “I don’t see this team winning the West. I definitely don’t see this team winning the championship, and that’s with a healthy [Davis].”
3. Boston Celtics (16-16) at Milwaukee Bucks (21-13): 2:30 p.m. on ABC
Verdict: Hit or miss.
The quality of Antetokounmpo’s play has flown under the radar a bit this season, in large part because the defending champions’ record is less gaudy than it has been in recent years. Still, the two-time MVP is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists, numbers matched only by Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor. Of course, this is the fourth straight season that the ultra-consistent Antetokounmpo has hit those benchmarks, too.
While some of his fellow stars have seen their free throw attempts dip because of the NBA’s rule changes, Antetokounmpo continues to plow his way to the line more than 10 times per game. His two-way physicality makes him a strong candidate for both MVP and defensive player of the year.
Boston hasn’t enjoyed the immediate turnaround it might have hoped for after its offseason front-office and coaching changes. Under rookie coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics rank 21st in offense and 24th in assist percentage as their preexisting problems with ball movement have lingered. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are back together after the latter missed time with a hamstring injury, but much of their supporting cast is in the protocols.
4. Dallas Mavericks (15-16) at Utah Jazz (22-9): 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Verdict: Could get ugly.
Doncic and Mitchell both love the big stage, and it’s a shame they won’t be able to duel. Instead, the focus will turn to the Jazz’s offensive machine, which has blown away teams and powered 17 double-digit wins. The gap in efficiency between Utah’s No. 1 offense (117.1) and the No. 2 Charlotte Hornets (112.7) is larger than the gap between the Hornets and the 19th-ranked Philadelphia 76ers (108.9).
The Mavericks are 3-7 without Doncic this season and rank 20th in offense under first-year coach Jason Kidd. With Kristaps Porzingis battling a toe injury and Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock all in the protocols with Doncic, Utah should have every opportunity to send fans to bed early.
5. Atlanta Hawks (15-16) at New York Knicks (14-18): Noon on ESPN
Verdict: No Trae, no way.
Atlanta has yet to reestablish its winning identity since its surprise trip to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals, and it’s unclear who will provide the necessary swagger on the road with Young sidelined. His absence will get most of the attention, but the Christmas opener also will suffer from the loss of Knicks guard Derrick Rose, who underwent ankle surgery this week.
After being banished from Coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this month, Kemba Walker had a season-high 44 points in a loss Thursday to the Washington Wizards. Viewers will hope Walker and Julius Randle can get the Madison Square Garden crowd excited against a Hawks defense that has sagged to 24th in efficiency this year.