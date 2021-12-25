The Nets have claimed the East’s best record thanks largely to Durant, who has compensated masterfully for Harden’s spotty play and Kyrie Irving’s season-long absence because of his unvaccinated status. Ravaged by omicron, Brooklyn has had its past three games postponed and will have seven players, including Durant, Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, in the protocols on Christmas. The good news: Harden was cleared Thursday and will get the chance to go head-to-head with James and possibly deal the Lakers a loss in their first game at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena.