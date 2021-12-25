Thanks to injuries over the past few weeks, Rivera acknowledged, the offense has seen “exactly what it means” to be without a vertical threat at tight end (Logan Thomas, knee), a change-of-pace running back (J.D. McKissic, neck) and a fully healthy No. 2 wide receiver (Curtis Samuel, hamstring).
“The value of those positions [is] important because it really does help a guy like Terry out a little bit more,” Rivera said, adding the team is trying to develop complements to McLaurin. “Unfortunately, we've had some setbacks.”
Despite other circumstances during the stretch, such as the team’s coronavirus outbreak and McLaurin’s concussion in Week 14, this seems to be the state of the offense. Because of injuries or slow development, Washington has neither the skill-position depth to distract defenses from McLaurin nor a passer capable of overcoming the extra attention. And even though Washington’s top two quarterbacks returned from the covid-19 reserve list this week, the weapons at Heinicke’s disposal may decrease.
On Friday, Washington listed running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and Samuel as questionable for Sunday night in Dallas. Rivera sounded optimistic both would play, but even if they do, pressure will be on the secondary skill players — running back Jaret Patterson, tight ends Ricky Seals-Jones and John Bates, wide receivers Dyami Brown, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries and Cam Sims — to help the unit keep pace with the Cowboys’ explosive offense.
“We got to disperse the ball, get those guys the ball — and hopefully Terry’s in there,” Heinicke said. “The defense isn’t stupid; those guys aren’t stupid. They know that we’re trying to get [McLaurin] the ball as well. We just have to play accordingly.”
This predicament is exactly what Washington’s front office tried to avoid. Last offseason, after striking out on a franchise quarterback, Rivera’s crew focused on building around the position, preparing to plug in a passer later. It overhauled the offensive line and added playmakers, such as splash-signing Samuel and third-round pick Brown, because at the end of the 2020 season, when Gibson was hurt, defenses keyed on McLaurin.
This season, the plan worked for the line — one of the league’s better units despite consistent shuffling — but mostly did not for the skill players, with the notable exception of Humphries, who has excelled as a slot receiver.
One way to show what Washington has missed without its top talent: Even though the team throws the ball downfield at about the league average rate, its combination of wide receivers and tight ends ranks 23rd in yards per target (11.5) and 23rd in yards after the catch per reception (4.15), per the website TruMedia.
Some of this has been beyond the team’s control. Samuel (84 snaps) and Thomas (294) have been limited by multiple injuries. Washington has occasionally been able to feed its stars in big moments, such as Gibson and McLaurin on the final drive against Tampa Bay, but the frequent absences have often become glaring, especially without a red-zone threat such as Thomas.
Sometimes, the secondary options have come through, such as when Heinicke scrambled on a key fourth down at Carolina and converted across the middle to Bates. Other times, they haven’t, such as when Carter dropped a target down the sideline as the team mounted a comeback effort against Dallas.
The stakes are high Sunday not just for Washington’s offense but for the players as well. Some of the veterans on one-year deals, such as Seals-Jones, Carter and Humphries, are in auditions for their next jobs. The rookies, such as Patterson, Bates and Brown, are players Washington wants to develop to have a more complete offense.
Brown is a good example. He started the first three games but has tapered off after a knee injury. Since Week 7, he has played more than 16 percent of the snaps just once and received a total of two targets. Rivera said Friday that Brown has a good skill set, with speed and hands and a knack for winning contested catches, but that he has not learned the nuances that would help him take attention away from others.
To do so, Rivera said, Brown needs to understand how to run routes in context. The coach said when he worked with former NFL coach Norv Turner, he learned route-running was more art than science, with receivers late in the progression needing to run routes at speeds and angles less to get open than to draw the defenders toward them.
“It’s not just sitting there and saying, ‘Okay, here’s the drawing, and hey, this is how we do it,’ ” Rivera said. “It’s understanding that I have to run it this way. It’s understanding I have to get this kind of a release; this release calls for me to get inside this guy, push vertical and do what we call ‘spray release.’ I’m going to widen him, so I create some space to cut back inside. Those are all little finite things that young players have to understand. That’s what helps them to be better football players.”
It’s what would help those around them, too.