“I’m so happy for our guys, how they responded,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “But, again, we’ve got two more games left and … we’ve got to keep going.”
The Bills avoided a season sweep by the Patriots, avenging a 14-10 loss 20 days earlier in windy Orchard Park, N.Y. The teams have matching records of 9-6 with two games remaining. The Bills hold the tiebreaker with the better division record.
“We’re where we want to be right now,” Allen said. “We’ve got to continue to find ways to win football games and move the ball and take advantage of our opportunities. Playoff-caliber mind-set — that’s what we have.”
The Patriots lost their second straight game. They followed a listless-for-three-quarters performance last weekend in Indianapolis with a mostly uninspired outing at home Sunday, and they were left searching for solutions.
“I wish I knew,” safety Devin McCourty said. “It’s too late in the season not to play your best football. … We’re playing against teams that are playing the way you’re supposed to being playing [in] late December. We’ve got to play better.”
Tailback Damien Harris ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, but the Patriots never led.
“It’s our own fault,” center David Andrews said. “There’s no one to blame except for us. But it is what it is. Can’t change it now. We’ve got to go back to work tomorrow.”
Said wide receiver Jakobi Meyers: “If we want to win, we’ve got to go in the locker room, look each other in the eye and say, ‘We’ve got to do it right, do the hard things right.’ ”
Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 64 yards. Tailback Devin Singletary provided a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Bills never punted.
“[Punter] Matt Haack came out, and he was like: ‘We need to get a picture. I’ve never done that in my career,’ ” Allen said. “So we got a picture for that, so that was pretty cool. But … we’ve got to keep going. We could see this team in the future. And we know that.”
The Buffalo defense kept the New England running game somewhat in check this time. And Bills Coach Sean McDermott was aggressive all day, dialing up fourth-down attempts that weren’t uniformly successful but set a fearless, unwavering tone. The Patriots did not have the answers.
“We have to find a way to do better,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said. “They made more plays than we did. Give them credit.”
The Patriots won the teams’ first meeting with rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempting only three passes as the Patriots ran the ball 46 times. The frustration was high for the Bills in the aftermath of that game. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer objected to being asked during their joint postgame news conference whether they had been embarrassed by the defensive performance. McDermott cautioned reporters not to give too much credit to Belichick, attributing the outcome to the Bills’ inability to capitalize on their offensive opportunities.
Both coaches were aggressive from the outset Sunday. McDermott left his offense on the field on fourth and two from the New England 3-yard line in the first quarter. He was rewarded with Allen’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The Patriots converted twice on fourth-and-one plays on their way to a 16-yard touchdown run by Harris, who was back in the lineup after missing one game with a hamstring injury, to tie the score at 7.
The Bills failed on fourth and goal from the New England 1-yard line — after getting a tipped-ball interception thrown by Jones — in the second quarter when Allen threw an incompletion. But they converted on fourth and two, after the Patriots jumped offside on fourth and seven, on their way to Allen’s 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs less than two minutes before halftime.
“We didn’t get any stops and give our offense field position,” McCourty said. “It just wasn’t good enough as a defense.”
The Bills stretched their lead to 20-7 in the third quarter. Every time the Patriots made a move to get back into the game, Allen and the Buffalo offense had the reply.
“It hasn’t been good,” McCourty said. “And it’s up to us as a team for what’s left of the season — we’re guaranteed two more games, and that’s it. That’s how we’ve got to approach it. That’s the mentality and mind-set we need to have. And if not, this season won’t end the way we want.”