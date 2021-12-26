The Patriots won the teams’ first meeting with rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempting only three passes as the Patriots ran the ball 46 times. The frustration was high for the Bills in the aftermath of that game. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer objected to being asked during their joint postgame news conference whether they had been embarrassed by the defensive performance. McDermott cautioned reporters not to give too much credit to Belichick, attributing the outcome to the Bills’ inability to capitalize on their offensive opportunities.