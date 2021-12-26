When Texas A&M, citing a lack of available players, withdrew last week from the Gator Bowl, it was replaced by a Rutgers team with a 5-7 record. The NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee announced at the time that, in addition to allowing losing teams that hit certain academic benchmarks to become bowl eligible, it would allow any bowl game to be moved to as late as Jan. 10 without a waiver. The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday, a day before it was set to be played, after a University of Hawaii official pointed to a “recent surge” of positive tests for the virus in announcing his school’s withdrawal.