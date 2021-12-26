“I personally think it’s too late in the game unless it happened, like, right now,” Olivas said. “I don’t know how many — those teams that got canceled, they might be available right now. Any later than this, it would probably be impossible.”
Earlier Sunday, coronavirus issues for Virginia and Boston College led to the cancellations of, respectively, Wednesday’s Fenway Bowl and Monday’s Military Bowl. Virginia had been set to face SMU, while East Carolina was Boston College’s slated opponent.
Miami had delayed its trip to El Paso, site of the Sun Bowl, until possibly as late as the day before the game before deciding Sunday to withdraw. More than 10 players were reported to have tested positive as of Tuesday.
“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Jennifer Strawley, Miami’s deputy director of athletics/chief operating officer said in a statement Sunday. She described her program as “extremely disappointed” about its inability to participate.
“This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors,” Strawley said. “… We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience.”
Washington State arrived in El Paso on Sunday for Friday’s game. Cougars Coach Jake Dickert tweeted that his team was “willing to play any opponent.”
“Our team just wants one more chance to finish this storied 2021 season,” Dickert wrote.
When Texas A&M, citing a lack of available players, withdrew last week from the Gator Bowl, it was replaced by a Rutgers team with a 5-7 record. The NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee announced at the time that, in addition to allowing losing teams that hit certain academic benchmarks to become bowl eligible, it would allow any bowl game to be moved to as late as Jan. 10 without a waiver. The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday, a day before it was set to be played, after a University of Hawaii official pointed to a “recent surge” of positive tests for the virus in announcing his school’s withdrawal.
The Sun Bowl would have been the debut for Miami Coach Mario Cristobal, who was hired in early December after the school let go of Manny Diaz. Cristobal, who won two national championships with the Hurricanes as a player, left Oregon to join his alma mater.