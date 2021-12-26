The school made the decision not to play after additional positive cases began circulating through the team over the weekend, leaving Military Bowl organizers without ample time to find a replacement.
“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” Boston College Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement Sunday. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority.”
This game was canceled last season as well; there were not enough teams available because of opt-outs related to the pandemic. This time, a surge in cases amid the rise of the omicron variant continues to affect the sports world, leading to schedule modifications and cancellations in college football (three bowls have been scrapped), college basketball, the NFL, the NBA and the NHL, which announced last week that it would not send players to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
“This is a terrible situation, obviously,” Military Bowl Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course the health and safety of the players and coaches is the top priority.”
Boston College flew to the District on Wednesday and was staying at the Washington Hilton in Northwest. The first practice for the Eagles was at the St. James in Springfield on Thursday morning, and the team toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture that afternoon.
The school held a welcome reception that night at its hotel and practiced again Friday. The Eagles then participated in an event with the local chapter of the USO, helping volunteers pack holiday care packages for troops stationed around the world.
“Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team,” Kraft said, “and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”
Boston College (6-6) was in line to make its first appearance in the Military Bowl. East Carolina (7-5) had been preparing for its second Military Bowl after losing to Maryland in 2010.
“The decision to not play is understandable,” Beck said, “but disappointing.”
Beginning in 2008, the first five installments of the bowl — the first two of which were called the EagleBank Bowl — were played at RFK Stadium. The most recent edition of the game was played Dec. 27, 2019, when North Carolina defeated Temple, 55-13.