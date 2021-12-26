What you need to know
Bills won't have Cole Beasley for game in Foxborough
The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley for their key early-afternoon game Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Beasley was placed on the Bills’ covid-19 reserve list last week. He reportedly remains unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus.
Unvaccinated players must isolate for 10 days following a positive test, under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. They are not eligible for the quicker return-to-play procedure under the recent protocol modification. That change allows vaccinated players who are symptom-free to be cleared to return to team activities in as little as one day following a positive test.
“Just to be clear COVID is not keeping me out of this game,” Beasley wrote last week on Instagram. “The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”
Beasley previously had described himself as “pro-choice” regarding coronavirus vaccinations.
Welcome back, competitive unfairness
The recent spike in coronavirus cases means that competitive inequities related to the virus have returned to the NFL.
Last season, teams and their fans occasionally struggled with the fact that everything was about the NFL finding a way to complete its season as safely as possible, not about competitive fairness. The league said repeatedly that games were postponed for medical reasons only, not over competitive issues. That didn’t prevent some from complaining when the Denver Broncos, for instance, lost a game after having all the quarterbacks on their roster ruled ineligible to participate based on testing and contact tracing.
Such concerns mostly dissipated for much of this season, as the virus-related disruptions came only periodically. That has changed over the past couple weeks with the growing prevalence of the omicron variant leading to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases leaguewide.
Nick Mullens started a game at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns last Monday evening with both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum out. Garrett Gilbert started at quarterback for the Washington Football on Tuesday night with both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen out.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday. The Detroit Lions could be without quarterback Jared Goff. The New York Jets could be without their coach, Robert Saleh. The Minnesota Vikings said they will be without tailback Dalvin Cook, who reportedly is unvaccinated and therefore does not have the same opportunity under the protocols that vaccinated players and staffers do to test out of the 10-day isolation period that follows a positive test result.
This Monday night, the New Orleans Saints could have rookie Ian Book at quarterback because Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are out. The Baltimore Ravens had only 13 defensive players on their 53-man roster available for one practice in recent days. They’ll start Josh Johnson at quarterback Sunday in Cincinnati.
Teams and fans had better learn, again, to live with it.
“Each club is obligated to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to teams nine days ago, when three Week 15 games were postponed by two days each. “There is no right to postpone a game, and games will not be postponed or rescheduled because of roster issues affecting a particular position group or particular number of players.”
The NFL presses onward amid its coronavirus issues
The NFL is poised to play the Sunday games of Week 16 of its 18-week regular season on time, one weekend after postponing three games amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
A dozen games are scheduled for Sunday and one more Monday night.
Teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and New York Jets continued to experience major coronavirus disruptions this week. But the league presses onward, as the NFL maintained consistently throughout the week that there was no consideration of rescheduling any of the Week 16 games.
That’s after the Cleveland Browns had a Saturday game moved to last Monday night, and the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams had their games last Sunday postponed to Tuesday evening.
The NFL is operating after making two major changes to its protocols, enacted in cooperation with the NFL Players Association in response to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant. The league made vaccinated players and team staffers no longer subject to regular coronavirus testing unless they show symptoms of covid-19 illness. It also adjusted its return-to-play protocol to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals to be cleared to return to team activities in as little as one day.
The end to the regular season is very clearly in sight now, two weeks from today. The NFL is doing all that it can to get there without interrupting its season.