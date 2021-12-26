But I did come to applaud SI’s choices the past few years for they represented how sport transcended its fields and arenas of play. In 2020, it cited five athletes, including Osaka, for their social activism, which we have come to celebrate in sports since quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested in 2016 and should have been so honored. In 2019, it recognized Megan Rapinoe as much for her leadership of the U.S. women’s national soccer team as for the backbone she mustered to support Kaepernick by kneeling and to demand women players get equal pay. (It shouldn’t be forgotten that the latter fight was waged earlier by former goalkeeper Hope Solo.)