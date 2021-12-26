“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to, and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”
The Fenway Bowl had been slated for Wednesday morning at Fenway Park between Virginia (6-6) and Southern Methodist (8-4), which according to reports had placed its travel plans on hold after originally intending to depart on Sunday.
Virginia being unable to play in the game at the home of the Boston Red Sox leaves the Fenway Bowl still seeking its inaugural kickoff after complications related to the virus forced last year’s edition to be canceled as well.
Last year Virginia also finished at .500 (5-5) and was eligible to play in a bowl game, but players voted to decline a bid because of mental and physical fatigue associated with strict pandemic protocols.
The Cavaliers’ decision not to play this year places the future of record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong in limbo. The junior was to start in the Fenway Bowl while considering declaring for the NFL draft on the heels of becoming the school’s single-season leader in total offense and passing.
He needs 145 yards to surpass DeShaun Watson for the ACC single-season record for passing. The odds are much longer in trying to break Lamar Jackson’s ACC single-season record for total offense (5,291), which would require Armstrong to amass 562. He did set the Cavaliers’ record for total offense in a game this season with 538 during a 59-39 loss to North Carolina.
Armstrong has submitted paperwork to the NFL and is awaiting a response regarding his potential draft stock before making a final decision on his playing future, although Mendenhall indicated in his discussions with scouts and front office personnel that he anticipates Armstrong being back next year.
Despite nursing several ailments, most notably fractured ribs, throughout the season, Armstrong directed the Cavaliers to a fourth bowl appearance in five seasons — they were eligible last year but opted out — behind the second-leading passing offense in major college football (392.6).
Virginia ends its year on a four-game slide, most recently losing to Virginia Tech, 29-24, Nov. 27 in the regular season finale. Several days later Mendenhall revealed he would be stepping down, although he did not rule out coaching again.
“We want to thank the Fenway Bowl and its staff for their preparation to host the game and for their communication with us over the past few days,” Williams said. “We appreciate all of the hard work by our team and coaching staff. They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season.”