As they huddled, Payne appeared to take exception to a comment from fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, a team captain. So he poked Allen in the temple, which prompted Allen to swing at him, narrowly missing Payne’s jaw, and led to teammates and defensive line coach Sam Mills III stepping in between them.
But the rage that built up in Payne kept burning, and as NBC’s cameras provided a slow-motion replay of the sideline fracas, the stink of Washington’s 56-14 loss on prime-time national television devolved into an embarrassment Sunday. A stain. A rebuttal to any notion of a revamped “culture.” And the unofficial end to any hope of a playoff run.
Only five days after its defense — once the prize of Washington’s young roster — gave up 238 rushing yards in an ugly loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, it came unglued in Dallas, allowing 42 points, 388 yards and 24 first downs — in the first half. That first-half point total for Dallas tied a franchise record and tied for the 10th most by any team since 1960.
Dallas (11-4) finished with 497 yards, eight touchdowns and 28 first downs as it clinched the NFC East. Washington (6-9) had only 257 yards, a pair of touchdowns and half as many first downs. And yet even that failed to reflect the full debacle.
How bad was Washington on Sunday?
Consider that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown to a wide receiver, a running back, a tight end and an offensive tackle, becoming the first NFL quarterback to do that.
Consider that Dallas’s lead was so large — 42 points — in the third quarter that Prescott was replaced by backup Cooper Rush — who promptly threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth.
Consider that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s sack-to-completion ratio roughly midway through the third quarter was 4-to-6. Four sacks, six completions. He finished 7 for 22 for 121 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 28.8 rating before getting benched for Kyle Allen in the fourth.
Consider that even Tress Way, Washington’s trusted punter and possibly its most consistent player, had a punt blocked and recovered by Dallas in the end zone for a touchdown.
No Washington player was spared from this disaster, the seventh-worst loss in franchise history, including the postseason.
Heinicke, back from a week’s absence after testing positive for the coronavirus, was intercepted on Washington’s first play from scrimmage — a deep ball for Terry McLaurin that Heinicke threw inside despite cornerback Trevon Diggs having inside leverage.
That led to touchdown No. 1 for Dallas: a five-yard screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott, who waltzed into the end zone without a defender close to him.
Less than five minutes later, Dallas was back in the end zone, on a nine-yard touchdown catch by tight end Dalton Schultz. And less than a minute after that, the Cowboys returned, this time on a pick-six by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, whose interception of Heinicke appeared eerily similar to the one Randy Gregory had two weeks earlier in Landover. But Lawrence ran his back 40 yards for the score, while Gregory fell short of the end zone.
Only two plays stood between Washington a shutout for much of the game. Late in the first quarter, Heinicke connected with rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown for a 48-yard, leaping catch in double coverage that set up an eight-yard, pylon-dive touchdown reception from Antonio Gibson early in the second quarter.
But that impressive score would mean little in the end. And Washington’s touchdown in the fourth, the first of rookie tight end John Bates’s career, would mean even less.
Washington was outmanned, out-coached and outclassed.
Washington, already thin on linebacker depth, was without middle linebacker Cole Holcomb (covid-19 reserve list), lost rookie Jamin Davis (experiencing covid-like symptoms) moments before the game and had already lost hybrid safety Landon Collins to a foot injury. He was placed on injured reserve Friday, prompting Washington to play much of the game in sub packages, with a five-man front and/or five or six defensive backs.
The results? Consistent and perpetual gashing.
A 40-yard pass from Prescott to wide receiver Michael Gallup set up touchdown No. 4 for Dallas — an 11-yard run by Elliott that was followed by the sideline fight between Allen and Payne.
A deep, 25-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb helped set up touchdown No. 5, a one-yard toss to right tackle Terence Steele. And a 14-yard completion, coupled with an unnecessary roughness penalty on safety Bobby McCain for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Schultz, put Dallas back in the red zone. Touchdown No. 6: a 13-yard completion to wide receiver Amari Cooper with five seconds left in the half.
Touchdown No. 7: a blocked punt by Corey Clement that Chauncey Golston recovered for a touchdown. Way punted from the edge of the goal line because Washington’s offense couldn’t make it past its own 10-yard line.
But wait. There’s more.
With just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter, with Dallas holding a 42-point lead, Prescott took a seat. Rush’s first pass turned into a 61-yard gain by wide receiver Malik Turner. Rush’s second pass was a nine-yard completion to Turner for touchdown No. 8.
On Kyle Allen’s second series, he guided Washington to a 12-play, 61-yard drive that Bates capped with a 13-yard touchdown reception — even though he juggled the ball at the goal line.
But by then, the game was long gone. The season was, too.