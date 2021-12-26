Less than five minutes later, Dallas was back in the end zone, on a nine-yard touchdown catch by tight end Dalton Schultz. And less than a minute after that, the Cowboys returned, this time on a pick-six by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, whose interception of Heinicke appeared eerily similar to the one Randy Gregory had two weeks earlier in Landover. But Lawrence ran his back 40 yards for the score, while Gregory fell short of the end zone.